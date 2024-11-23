Cuban Brothers Reunite in California After 2 Years Apart

A Cuban man shared in a joyful reunion with his two brothers near the United States-Mexico border in California on November 20, after two years living in the US, away from his family.

Heartwarming video posted on TikTok by the man’s wife, Evelyn Ferrer, shows him embracing his two brothers and gifting them star-shaped US flag balloons - a moment her husband had been “dreaming” of for two years, Ferrer said.

The two brothers had been permitted to stay in the US, she told Storyful.

Ferrer said she helped arrange the reunion, which took place near the Calexico-Mexicali port-of-entry, and posted videos on TikTok advising others on how to organize such meetups.

Her husband’s two brothers first traveled to Mexico, from where the appointment was booked, and then traveled up to Mexicali on November 18, Ferrer said. There, they spent two nights in a hotel before crossing into Calexico, California, for the much-awaited reunion. Credit: Evelyn Ferrer via Storyful