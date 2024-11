RFI

Shovel-wielding residents hurled mud and insults at Spain's king and queen on Sunday during their tour of one of the towns in the region around Valencia where floods have left at least 217 people dead and dozens missing. "Get out! Get out!” and “Killers!” shouted several in the crowd in Paiporta as King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were forced to take cover behind bodyguards.Mud hit the king and queen in the face and on their clothes as they tried to calm the crowd.King Felipe said after his visi