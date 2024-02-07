Cuckmere Haven shot wins South Downs astrophotography competition

Photographer Giles Embleton-Smith said conditions were ideal when he shot the winning image, Galactic Bay

A "spectacular" image of the Milky Way has been announced as the winner of the annual South Downs National Park astrophotography competition.

The winning photo in the Starry Skyscapes category was a night-time image of Cuckmere Haven and the Seven Sisters in East Sussex.

Giles Embleton-Smith, from Eastbourne, took the photo, entitled Galactic Bay.

He said the shooting conditions were "ideal", with the Milky Way lining up perfectly over the wooden breakwaters.

One of the judges, Steve Broadbent, from Hampshire Astronomical Group, said: "This image evokes a wonderful atmosphere and shows just how spectacular the stars can be in the South Downs National Park on a clear night."

Mr Embleton-Smith said: "I'm absolutely delighted and honoured to win."

Carl Gough's photo of Cissbury Ring was the runner-up in the skyscapes category

Runner-up in the skyscapes category was a "stunning" image of Cissbury Ring - the largest hill fort in Sussex, dating back more than 5,000 years, which was taken by Carl Gough, from Littlehampton.

He also came top in the Nature At Night category, with his picture of heathland surrounding Burton and Chingford ponds, near Petworth in West Sussex.

Mr Gough said: "The National Park offers so many opportunities for someone like me that has a passion for astronomy and nature."

Janette Britton's image, The Power Above, was highly commended

Taking the top spot in the Magnificent Moon category was a shot of a harvest moon rising over Racton Ruins, near Chichester, West Sussex, taken by Nathan Hill, from Emsworth, Hampshire.

Golden Moonrise by Giles Embleton-Smith was highly commended in the competition

Runner-up in the moon category was a picture of the full moon behind Beachy Head lighthouse, near Eastbourne, which was also taken by Mr Embleton-Smith.

The winning entries will be shared and displayed during the South Downs National Park's Dark Skies Festival, which runs from 10-18 February.

