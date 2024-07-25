Cucumber recall for listeria risk grows to other veggies in more states and stores

A recall of potentially contaminated cucumbers sold at Walmart stores in three states has been expanded to include more vegetables sold at Walmart and Aldi stores across more than a dozen states.

Wiers Farm, based in Willard, Ohio, has expanded its recall to include more produce "out of an abundance of caution," the company said in the recall notice on Monday. Wiers Farms issued an initial recall of whole and salad cucumbers for possible listeria contamination on June 12.

The recall now includes vegetables such as green beans and peppers sold at Walmart and Aldi stores in several states, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Other vegetables sold individually in bulk in 18 states have also been recalled for listeria risk, according to the FDA.

Listeria is a type of bacteria that can contaminate foods. When eaten, it can lead to an infection with symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. About 1,600 people get sick from listeria each year and about 260 die, the CDC says.

Vegetable recall expanded to more Walmart stores, Aldi and beyond

As part of its investigation into the initial recall with Ohio and Michigan health officials, Wiers Farm expanded the recall to additional products packed between June 5 and 12.

These products were sold at Aldi stores in Kentucky, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia:

Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16-ounce bag

Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8-ounce bag

These products were sold at select Walmart stores in Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia:

Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16-ounce bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16-ounce bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2-pound bag

Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4-ounce bag

Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – two-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – two-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – two-count tray

Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – two-count tray

Bulk vegetables also recalled for listeria risk, sold in 18 states

These products were distributed in 18 states and sold individually or by the pound, the FDA says:

Anaheim peppers

Cilantro – sold in bunches

Cubanelle peppers

Cucumber – whole

Green beans

Green Bell Pepper

Habanero peppers

Hungarian Wax peppers

Jalapeno peppers

Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio food banks only)

Mustard Greens – sold in bunches

Pickling Cucumber

Plain Parsley – sold in bunches

Poblano peppers

Serrano peppers

Tomatillos

Kroger, Save-a-Lot and Walmart among stores where potentially contaminated bulk vegetables sold

Here are the states and stores where produce distributed by Wiers Farm were sold, according to the FDA:

Connecticut: Walmart and Save-a-Lot.

Delaware: Walmart and Save-a-Lot.

I llinois: Walmart and Kroger.

Indiana: Walmart and Kroger.

Kentucky: Walmart and Kroger.

Maine: Save-a-Lot.

Maryland: Walmart, Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only).

Michigan: Walmart, Kroger and Save-a-Lot.

Missouri : Kroger.

New Jersey: Walmart and Save-a-Lot.

New York: Walmart, Save-a-Lot and Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only).

North Carolina: Save-a-Lot.

Ohio: Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only).

Pennsylvania: Walmart, Save-a-Lot; Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only); Shoppers Value in Masontown (cucumber only); Franklin Foods Inc. in Kitanning (cucumber only); Grove City Country Market in Grove City (green bell pepper and picking cucumber only); Fas Chek Market (cucumber only); Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and picking cucumber only); Pechin Market in Connellsville (green bell pepper only); Sherwood Forest Foods in Ligonier (green bell pepper only); Market Basket in Johnstown (picking cucumber only)

Rhode Island: Save-a-Lot.

Tennessee: Kroger.

Virginia: Walmart and Save-a-Lot.

West Virginia: Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, Shop N Save and Shop N Save Express (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumbers only); Foodland (cucumber, green bell pepper and pickling cucumber only); and Fas Chek Market (cucumber only)

