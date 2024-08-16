Cucumbers Are Recalled In 31 States Following Massive Salmonella Outbreak

Planning on running to the grocery run to grab ingredients for one of those insanely viral cucumber-of-the-day recipes? Well, you might want to toss your car keys back on the counter, because we've got some bad news.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just announced a massive recall on cucumbers due to a salmonella outbreak.

In a Food Safety Alert published by the CDC on August 14, the organization confirmed that the recall is in effect in 31 states and the District of Columbia. Their map shows all of the affected states, and we've listed them below too. The outbreak has already been linked to 449 illnesses and 125 hospitalizations.

From testing conducted by the CDC, it appears that the strain of salmonella was traced back to untreated canal water used by a grower in Florida.

We have to admit that the timing of the recall is truly tragic. The cucumber currently the "It Girl" of summer recipes, garnering viral fame thanks in part to a series of recipe videos created by TikToker @Logagm.

With his handy mandolin slicer by his side, @Logagm crafts easy-to-make, cucumber-centric recipes using ingredients like avocados, cream cheese, Ranch seasoning, and even steak.

While cucumbers might be on pause for now, we've got another summer staple to pull us through: zucchini! It looks just like a cucumber, and who can resist a slice of zucchini bread?



States Affected by the Cucumber Recall

Alabama

Arkansas

Connecticut

Delaware

Washington, D.C.

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nevada

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

