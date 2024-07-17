Cucumbers sold at Walmart stores in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana recalled due to listeria

Cucumbers sold at Walmart in three states have been recalled due to possible contamination with listeria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced Tuesday.

Wiers Farm, based in Willard, Ohio, about 75 miles southwest of Cleveland, issued the recall Friday.

The cucumbers were sold in select Walmart stores in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, the FDA said. The recall includes whole cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and bagged salad cucumbers with a pack date of June 5 and June 6.

According to the FDA, the product was grown and harvested out-of-state and sold by Wiers Farm. The company is working with regulatory officials on the recall.

Officials from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development discovered the potential contamination via routine sampling.

A label from recalled Wiers Farm cucumbers that were recalled in July 2024 due to possible contamination with listeria.

Symptoms of listeria and what to do next

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacteria that can cause fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal issues. Symptoms can last from a few days to several weeks, the FDA said.

So far, there have been no illnesses or consumer complaints about the cucumbers but customers who have purchased them should throw them away, the FDA said.

“The product involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, do not consume it, but rather discard it,” the agency wrote on its website.

Customers with questions can contact Wiers Farm at (419) 933-2161 or customercare@wiersfarm.com.

Latest cucumber recall of 2024

The Wiers Farm cucumber recall comes after a salmonella outbreak involving the fruit.

A multistate investigation by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and FDA identified Florida's Bedner Growers, Inc. as a likely source in an outbreak caused by salmonella-tainted cucumbers.

Bedner Growers supplies Fresh Start Produce Sales, Inc., of Delray, Florida, which on May 31 issued a recall of cucumbers grown in Florida that had been shipped to 14 states after some tested positive for salmonella.

The CDC said July 2 there had been 449 reported illnesses, 125 hospitalizations, and no deaths in 31 states and the District of Columbia tied to the Salmonella Braenderup strain.

The CDC and FDA were investigating to see if additional salmonella strains detected at Bedner Growers led to illnesses.

