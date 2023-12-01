Cudworth Lions Gear Up for Christmas

When organizations dedicated to serving the public good can’t secure the workers they need to support the vital services they provide, their communities suffer. With the current economic realities, not everybody can offer the same amount of time to volunteering, but whatever amount of time one has to give, whether it’s a lot or a little, the local service clubs will appreciate it. The Cudworth Lions Club has been active in Cudworth for over 60 years and in the middle of August posted on Facebook, that new members were needed to help maintain their presence in the town. Three individuals joined the ranks of the Cudworth Lions Club last week as new members, bringing the Club’s numbers to ten. Naturally, the Club would love to welcome even more new members, because as the saying goes, many hands make light work and the work of serving the community of Cudworth is not done.

This small but mighty group is hosting their annual Santa Claus Day on Sunday, December 3rd from 1 – 4 pm at the Cudworth Rec Centre. Children can create a craft to eat and one to keep and take home with them, while they wait for the arrival of the man of the day, Santa himself. Once again, the Lions will be giving wagon rides to all, so bundle up and nurture that inner child. Collection bins will be set up at the Rec Centre for donations of non-perishable food items for the Lions Christmas Food Hampers. Donations of cash are also always accepted and go towards the purchase of items for the hampers. The day is always a great opportunity to meet and greet neighbours and support a worthy cause.

If you or someone you know could use some help with food for the holidays, requests will also be accepted that day. Requests and further information can be directed to Elizabeth at 306-221-3020 or by emailing the Lions at cudworthlionsclub@outlook.com

Carol Baldwin, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Wakaw Recorder