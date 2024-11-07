'Culinary Class Wars' chef accused of embezzlement, cheating, sending death threats

What she’s saying: The unidentified ex-wife claimed that she once helped Triple Star, whose real name is Kang Seung-won, secure a job at a Michelin-star restaurant through her connections. The former couple married in 2022, but since they did not register their marriage, they were only in a common law or “de facto marriage.” The woman said they divorced three months later after discovering that her husband had transferred funds from a restaurant to his family. She also accused him of dating other women while she was at home cleaning, cooking and paying the rent. After she found a new boyfriend in August 2023, Kang allegedly sent her a message the following month, threatening to stab her because he was “incredibly angry.”