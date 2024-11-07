'Culinary Class Wars' chef accused of embezzlement, cheating, sending death threats
[Source]
Triple Star, a South Korean chef who won third place on Netflix’s hit Korean cooking survival show “Culinary Class Wars,” has been accused of embezzlement, cheating and sending death threats by his ex-wife. The woman shared details of her allegations in an interview with Dispatch.
What she’s saying: The unidentified ex-wife claimed that she once helped Triple Star, whose real name is Kang Seung-won, secure a job at a Michelin-star restaurant through her connections. The former couple married in 2022, but since they did not register their marriage, they were only in a common law or “de facto marriage.” The woman said they divorced three months later after discovering that her husband had transferred funds from a restaurant to his family. She also accused him of dating other women while she was at home cleaning, cooking and paying the rent. After she found a new boyfriend in August 2023, Kang allegedly sent her a message the following month, threatening to stab her because he was “incredibly angry.”
What he’s saying: Kang denied his ex-wife’s allegations to Dispatch. The chef said he worked hard to get the job at the Michelin-star restaurant by interning unpaid for three months before becoming a full-time employee. He also accused the publication of selective editing, claiming it only saw part of their conversation from the 2023 message exchange. Netflix also commented on the issue, noting that it is “unable to verify or provide statements regarding media reports on cast members’ personal matters.” Amid the controversy, Kang was spotted at the 2024 Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants (A50BR) celebration in Seoul on Sunday. South Korean authorities are now investigating his alleged embezzlement.
Download the NextShark App:
Want to keep up to date on Asian American News? Download the NextShark App today!