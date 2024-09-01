Cult Zombie Comedy ‘Shaun Of The Dead’ Infectious In 20th Anniversary Re-Release – Specialty Box Office

Edgar Wright’s cult classic horror-comedy Shaun Of The Dead grossed an estimated $600k for the 3-day weekend and $720k for the four days in Focus Features re-release for the comic zombie-fest’s 20th anniversary.

That’s a bloody nice showing as fans turned out for the cult film starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost playing exclusively in Dolby Cinema at 133 AMC theaters for a limited engagement. AMC Burbank was the highest grossing. The re-release is fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time ever.

More from Deadline

Shaun of the Dead, from 2024, written by Wright and Pegg, quickly became a cultural phenomenon in the annals of horror-comedy history. Pegg’s Shaun is a 30-something loser working living in the outskirts of London who must rise to the occasion when the town is inexplicably overrun with zombies,

It’s the latest re-rerelease to stalk the box office with animated Coraline bagging nearly $27 million as of Friday since its rerelease August 15 in limited engagements. Fathom’s big screen release of Sight & Sound Presents – Daniel Live!, a new original stage production, debuted to $1.19 million a851 locations, according to Comscore.

(Noting that DÌDI, also from Focus, is at $4.3 million holding over in week 6 with a $326k three-day weekend at 240 theaters.)

Overall, while Labor Day weekend can be hard, this was actually a great showing for indies in limited/moderate release and up against a glut of studio wide releases, holdovers and new.

City Of Dreams from Roadside Attractions, a film by Mohit Ramchandani that looks at human trafficking, is seeing an estimated 3-day gross of $1.27 million for the three days and $1.45 million for the four on 774 screens.

And Well Go USA also solid with Little League drama You Gotta Believe by Ty Roberts at an estimated $900k on 780 screens for the four-day weekend.

Bleecker Street is estimating $485.3k for Mikael Håfström’sspace thriller Slingshot over the three days and $572.8k for the 4-day weekend on 845 screens.

In limited release, Neon doc Seeking Mavis Beacon opened to $9.1kland $10.5k, respectively, for the three and four days on 1 screen.

Prathyangira Cinemas’ Indian thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a great $1.07 million Monday-Sunday debut at 545 theaters, according to Comscore. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, it stars S.J. Suryah, Nani, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Holdover Between The Temples from Sony Pictures Classics saw $418.6k on 304 screens in week 2 (down from 576) for a cume of $1.39 million.

That’s a bloody nice showing as fans turned out for the cult film starring Simon Pegg and Nick Frost, playing exclusively in Dolby Cinema at 133 AMC theaters for a limited engagement. AMC Burbank was the highest grossing. It is fully remastered with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for the first time ever.

Shaun of the Dead first released in 2004, quickly became a cultural phenomenon in the annals of horror-comedy history. Wright wrote the screenplay with Pegg.

It’s the latest re-rerelease to stalk the box office with animated Coraline bagging nearly $27 million as of Friday since its rerelease August 15 in limited engagements. Fathom’s big screen release of Sight & Sound Presents – Daniel Live!, a new original stage production, debuted to $1.19 million a851 locations, according to Comscore.

(Noting that DÌDI, also from Focus, is at $4.3 million holding over in week 6 with a $326k three-day weekend at 240 theaters.)

Overall, while Labor Day weekend can be hard, this was actually a strong showing for indies in limited/moderate release, and up against a glut of studio wide releases — holdovers and new.

City Of Dreams from Roadside Attractions, a film by Mohit Ramchandani that looks at human trafficking, is seeing an estimated 3-day gross of $1.27 million for the three days and $1.45 million for the four on 774 screens.

Well Go USA said its Little League drama You Gotta Believe by Ty Roberts is at an estimated $900k on 780 screens for the four-day weekend.

Bleecker Street is estimating $485.3k for Mikael Håfström’sspace thriller Slingshot over the three days and $572.8k for the 4-day weekend on 845 screens.

In limited release, Neon doc Seeking Mavis Beacon opened to $9.1k and $10.5k, respectively, for the three and four days on 1 screen.

Prathyangira Cinemas’ Indian thriller Saripodhaa Sanivaaram had a great $1.07 million Monday-Sunday debut at 545 theaters, according to Comscore. Written and directed by Vivek Athreya, it stars S.J. Suryah, Nani, Sai Kumar, Subhalekha Sudhakar and Priyanka Arulmohan.

Holdover Between The Temples from Sony Pictures Classics saw $418.6k on 304 screens in week 2 (down from 576) for a cume of $1.39 million.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.