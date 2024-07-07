New Culture Secretary in call for BBC to be ‘mutualised’

The new Culture Secretary has previously argued for decisions on the future of the BBC to be made by licence fee payers.

Lisa Nandy’s new brief includes responsibility for overseeing the public broadcaster, which is led by a 14-strong board.

In a Labour leadership hustings in 2020, Ms Nandy argued that the corporation should be “mutualised” to turn ownership and decision-making powers over to those paying the licence fee.

One of the first duties of the new Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport will be to take over an ongoing review of the licence fee launched by the Tories in 2023.

Discussing the future of the BBC, Ms Nandy said: “I’d like to see us mutualise the BBC so that those decisions are taken by a wider group of people.”

Sir Keir Starmer meets BBC director-general Tim Davie as he arrives for the TV election debate in Nottingham - WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

She argued that it was right to “ask yourself who owns the media and who runs it”, and how this ownership model might affect political coverage.

Her comments were made in response to what she claimed to have been hostile media treatment of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Under a proposed mutual system, licence fee payers would become direct stakeholders in the BBC.

The BBC chairman is currently appointed on the advice of the Culture Secretary, along with four non-executive board members. The board then selects five further non-executive members, and then altogether appoints its executive members, including the director-general.

A mutual model would radically alter the BBC’s leadership structure, and see the broadcaster operate in the same way as John Lewis or the Co-op.

Wealthy could pay higher licence fee

This model would essentially make the licence fee similar to a members’ fee, allowing public subscribers who pay their £169.50 per year to vote in BBC annual general meetings and to have a say in selecting the director-general and other key positions.

Ms Nandy will take responsibility for a review of the licence fee which will examine whether the BBC could switch to a more commercial model.

Labour promised in its manifesto to work “constructively with the BBC and our other public service broadcasters”, but did not put forward any pledge to alter the leadership structure of the corporation.

Earlier this year BBC director-general Tim Davie suggested wealthier Britons could be made to pay a higher BBC licence fee.

Mr Davie also said the corporation was looking at licence fee non-payment and whether criminalisation is the best option to enforce compliance.