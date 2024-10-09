Culture secretary denies reports Labour ‘personally intervened’ to provide blue-light escort for Taylor Swift

The culture secretary has denied reports that Labour “personally intervened” to provide a blue-light escort for Taylor Swift during her Wembley tour dates.

A report in The Sun newspaper claims that top Labour politicians have been accused of pressing the police to give the pop star the same blue-light escort given to senior members of the royal family.

Appearing on Sky News Breakfast on Wednesday (9 October), culture secretary Lisa Nandy denied the reports.

She said: “When you have a major event, the home secretary will be involved in a conversation where there is a security risk.

“I also know she doesn’t have the power nor would she use it to insist that any individual got the top level of private security arrangements. That is an operational matter for the police, not the government.”