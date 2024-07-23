New Culture Secretary steps into controversy over trans athletes in women’s sports

Trans athletes should be allowed to take part in women’s sports, Labour’s new Culture Secretary has said.

Lisa Nandy said it should be up to individual sports to decide whether to let biological males compete against women in their respective fields, arguing “most” sports had got the balance right.

The previous Tory government called for a total ban on trans people taking part in elite-level women’s events, with Lucy Frazer, the former culture secretary, urging sporting chiefs to take an “unambiguous position” to protect female athletes.

But Ms Nandy, less than a month into the job, has insisted that individual sports should be free to decide for themselves whether to let trans people take part.

In an interview with The House magazine, she said: “I think that is the right approach.

Lisa Nandy, the new Secretasry of State for Culture, Media and Sport - MARK THOMAS/ALAMY

“And I think we ought to respect the fact that they’re far more expert in making those judgments and decisions than we are.”

She argued that “broadly speaking, most sports have got that right”, but emphasised that “biology does matter” and should be taken into account.

Some sports such as athletics, cycling, swimming and rugby have already barred trans women from participating in female-only events, both in Britain and around the world.

But the Football Association and the England and Wales Cricket Board are among those that still allow transgender athletes to compete in women’s fixtures if they meet certain criteria, such as low testosterone levels. Both are currently reviewing their policies.

About 70 trans footballers take part in grassroots football on a weekly basis, but none play at a professional level.

Ms Nandy said she wanted decision-makers to feel supported to make fair choices on trans inclusion.

She added: “But I think most have come to the conclusion that, although they want to be as inclusive as possible, biology does matter when it comes to sport, and that it’s impossible to balance the requirement of fairness without ensuring that they take biology into account.

“I think that’s broadly sensible.”

Trans woman US athlete Sadie Schreiner shows off a transgender flag - THE WASHINGTON POST

LGBT advocacy groups have argued that excluding trans athletes amounts to discrimination and that not enough research has been done into the impact of transition on athletic performance.

Others maintain that inherent advantages remain even if testosterone has been reduced.

Fiona McAnena, the director of campaigns at Sex Matters, a women’s rights charity, welcomed Ms Nandy’s acknowledgement that biology matters in sport.

She added: “But the fact that there are 72 trans-identifying male players in women’s football in England alone makes a mockery of the suggestion that most sports are getting their policies right.

“Policies are all over the place from sport to sport, meaning that women and girls face unfairness, the risk of injury and exclusion at all levels.

“Some sports have protected female categories, while others are based on self-identification. There are 18 million women and girls who engage in sport regularly, so this is not a niche issue.

“Fairness in sport urgently needs to be restored for women and girls, and we hope to be among those Lisa Nandy meets to help bring this about.”

Ms Nandy previously prompted a backlash from gender-critical campaigners including JK Rowling, the Harry Potter author, for arguing in 2020 that trans criminals should be allowed to be sent to “a prison of their choosing”.

When she ran for the Labour leadership, she also signed a pledge card that called on candidates to back the expulsion of party members who held “bigoted, transphobic views”.