Culture spending cuts will lead to ‘boring art’, Edinburgh fringe chief warns

More cuts by Scottish and UK ministers to culture spending will lead to “job losses, exclusion and boring art”, the head of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has warned.

Speaking as the 2024 Fringe came to a close, chief executive Shona McCarthy said the “fragility of the performing arts community” was “palpable”.

Although 2.6 million tickets were issued during this year’s event, she said there was “no doubt that the current environment for artists across the UK is of great concern”.

She added that an “outward veneer of success cannot mask the struggle for artists to emerge, let alone thrive, in the UK right now”.

Nicola Benedetti, the world-renowned violinist and director of the Edinburgh International Festival, also expressed concern about “a tumultuous backdrop of funding crisis”.

Their interventions came after Creative Scotland shut down a major grant for freelance artists earlier this month. The agency also warned that nearly £10 million had been cut from its budget.

More than 100 organisations and artists signed an open letter to John Swinney, the First Minister, Angus Robertson, the SNP Culture Secretary, and Kate Forbes, the Economy Secretary, warning of the impact.

They said the SNP government was betraying promises from Humza Yousaf, the former first minister, that funding for Scotland’s arts sector would grow by £100 million.

In another open letter, Ms McCarthy said: “If the UK continues on an upward trajectory of cuts to arts education, and Scotland continues to decimate investment in the sector, breaking promises of support; then we are on a direct course to job losses, exclusion and boring art that is only the privilege of those who can afford to be part of it, as performers or as audiences.

“Here at the Fringe and across the UK, the pipeline of creative potential is under threat. Artistic risk and ambition is hamstrung by an operating context that squeezes out emerging artists that have made the Fringe globally renowned, unique and joyful.”

‘Tumultuous backdrop’

This year 3,746 shows were registered at the Fringe and 60 countries were represented on stage. But Ms McCarthy warned artists were bearing the brunt of the “cumulative effect of the relentless rise in the cost of everything.”

“From the availability of affordable accommodation, blunt policy changes which have consequences for major events, to continuous public sector cuts; we need to ensure that the hard-won and fragile success isn’t met with complacency by those who can influence change,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Edinburgh International Festival said it had attracted more than 125,000 people and showcased 21 world, European, UK and Scottish premieres.

Amid a drive to make the festival more affordable and accessible to “the broadest possible audience”, more than half of tickets were sold for £30 or less.

Double the number of free tickets were taken up by NHS staff, charity workers and low-income benefit recipients.

Ms Benedetti said: “Against a tumultuous backdrop of funding crisis, two aspects of our identity were reinforced and strengthened. We are deeply rooted in Scotland, and will continue to present the best of Scottish talent alongside our international counterparts.”

Francesca Hegyi, the international festival’s chief executive, said: “As we celebrate this year’s festival, we must also recognise the current fragility of the Scottish cultural sector.

“With 50 per cent of our 2024 artists hailing from Scotland, the festival relies on exceptional local talent both on and off the stage and we are deeply concerned about the ongoing survival of our creative community.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said it “already provides significant funding to Creative Scotland each year and will continue to do so”.

They added: “The Culture Secretary is in regular contact with the sector to discuss the issues it currently faces and how to address those challenges.

“We will continue to do everything within our powers and resources to protect our world-class arts and culture sector.”