Cumbria emergency services on major incident alert as storm arrives

Emergency services in Cumbria say they are on standby for a major incident as Storm Isha hits the UK.

Almost the whole of the country is under amber weather warnings for strong winds and Cumbria Police said Isha's impact was "already being felt".

The force said multi-agency preparations had been under way for several days.

However, it added the response was "now being placed on a higher official footing to ensure public safety".

In a statement, it warned the county could see winds of up to 80mph (128km/h) with the highest speeds most likely in coastal areas.

A number of flood alerts are in place with the Sands area at Appleby "of particular concern" later tonight, police said.

'Damage and disruption'

Road and rail travel is also being affected with people in the county urged not to travel unless necessary.

Cockermouth's Cocker Bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians from 18:00 GMT as a precautionary step.

Cumberland Council expects it to reopen by 07:00 GMT on Monday, weather permitting.

Restrictions on high-sided vehicles on the A66 between Scotch Corner and junction 40 of the M6 are in place from 19:00 GMT on Sunday until 03:00 GMT on Monday

Avanti West Coast said it had been running reduced rail services on Sunday with its last trains of the day departing at 16:00 GMT.

Ch Supt Carl Patrick, of Cumbria Police, said there was "potential for some significant damage and disruption as this storm continues through the night and into tomorrow".

Engineers on standby

He advised people to keep up to date with the latest news and to make themselves aware of key contacts they might need.

Electricity North West said it had hundreds of engineers on standby to repair damage to power supplies.

However, it warned conditions could make it unsafe for lines teams to climb with the possibility power may be off until conditions ease.

Customer director Steph Trubshaw said: "Where we can, we will restore properties remotely utilising the technology we have on our network, but for faults that need a permanent repair power may be off overnight and into Monday if conditions are too dangerous.

"Should that be the case, we'll ensure regular updates are provided to those customers that are impacted and from tomorrow morning, we'll have hundreds of staff responding to ensure supplies are restored."

