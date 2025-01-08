Cunard launches 2026 Alaska cruises – full details revealed

Cunard has unveiled its 2026 Alaska itineraries, with 23 cruises on offer aboard Queen Elizabeth.

Passengers can experience Alaska’s glacier-filled fjords on seven- to 12-night round trip sailings from Seattle in the US, and there is even a 42-night option that takes in the contrasting climate of the Caribbean.

The luxury Cunard cruises depart between April and September 2026 and visit 31 destinations across 16 countries, including Colón in Panama and Bridgetown in Barbados.

Highlights of the Alaska cruise include sailing through the Glacier Bay National Park and beside the Hubbard Glacier.

Read more: What’s new for cruises in 2025?

ADVERTISEMENT

The itineraries also visit the Alaskan capital of Juneau as well as Ketchikan, where passengers can see the city’s famous Native American totem poles.

Prices start from £1,999 per person for a 10-night sailing in July 2026 and Cunard is currently offering triple onboard credit for bookings made before 17 February 2025.

Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “Alaska is a truly unique destination, and we’re delighted to return with our 2026 programme.

“Sailing through its spectacular fjords and seeing the immense glaciers is an experience like no other.

“On board, guests can sip regionally inspired cocktails, enjoy cuisine influenced by local flavours, and hear fascinating stories from renowned explorers. These voyages promise to create unforgettable memories, and we can’t wait to welcome our guests on board Queen Elizabeth.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Increasing numbers of cruise lines are now offering Alaska sailings.

MSC Cruises will debut in the region with MSC Poesia in 2026, with fares starting at £739 per person.

Virgin Voyages new ship, Brilliant Lady, will also visit Alaska on routes between Seattle and Vancouver.

Four Royal Caribbean ships will visit Alaska in 2025 and 2026, including sailings from Seattle aboard Voyager of the Seas and Anthem of the Seas.

Serenade of the Seas will depart from Vancouver while Ovation of the Seas will start voyages from both Vancouver and Seward. Prices start from £530 per person.

Read more: The best cruise deals for 2025