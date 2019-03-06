Australia beats Argentina 3-0 to clinch Cup of Nations title

New Zealand's Meikayla Moore, left, and Australia's Samantha Kerr struggle to get control of the ball during their Cup of Nations soccer game in Sydney, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australia clinched the women's Cup of Nations title with a 3-0 win over Argentina on Wednesday.

The Matildas, who won their opening games against South Korea and New Zealand, outscored the opposition 9-1 across the four-nation tournament.

Captain Sam Kerr scored with a header from a corner kick in the fourth minute and Alanna Kennedy made it 2-0 in the 33rd against Argentina. Caitlin Foord completed the scoring with a penalty four minutes into added time.

Earlier, substitute midfielder Ji So-yun's long-range strike helped South Korea to a 2-0 win over New Zealand. Ji came off the bench to turn defender Rebekah Stott inside out before firing a shot past New Zealand goalkeeper Erin Nayler in the 74th minute.

Another substitute, Moon Mi-ra, pounced on an error from Nayler to score South Korea's second goal with three minutes remaining in regulation.

The Cup of Nations was a warm-up tournament for the World Cup in France in June.

____

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports