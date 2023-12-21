CUPE petitioning Community Living Algoma to stop forced overtime

The union representing around 250 frontline development service workers at Community Living Algoma is demanding that the employer put an end to the "unfair and unsafe practice of leaving workers stuck on shift."

CUPE 1880.01 officials delivered this message to the organization's board of directors through a Tuesday news release and an accompanying letter that was reportedly signed by over 70 per cent of its membership.

The release claims that over three-quarters of the union's members have had to work overtime throughout the past couple months, with some even putting in 16-hour days on a regular basis.

This has resulted in a large amount of burnout, exhaustion and increasing anxiety amongst staff, CUPE officials say, with some fearing that this workload will overlap with the Christmas break.

"We believe deeply in the value of our work – but that work can’t come at the expense of our own health and well-being," the letter reads.

"No one should have to go into a shift not knowing when they will get to go home."

Community Living Algoma, founded in 1994, is an organization that aims to improve the quality of life for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The group attempts to accomplish this goal by providing its clients with resources, programs and direct support services.

Over the last number of years, the agency has shifted its primary focus from running group homes to providing care to clients in private residences.

CLA currently serves over 900 people in the Algoma District, with offices in Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Hornepayne, Elliot Lake and Blind River.

Because of the size and scope of this operation, CLA executive director John Policicchio told The Sault Star that unplanned overtime, due an employee falling ill or other extenuating circumstances, is unfortunately part of the job for services that provide 24-hour support.

"When an employee can't get to work for a reason, in a 24-hour support system you've got to replace that employee," he said on Wednesday.

"So that's what's stretching us, the rates of absenteeism, the rates of people being sick. We have some fairly senior staff and they have a lot of vacation time. Those things will stretch a workforce to its maximum and I think that's where we're at."

However, Policicchio fully agrees with CUPE officials that the current level of forced overtime is too high in certain departments and hopes that this issue can be resolved through collective bargaining talks, which have been ongoing since September.

The union is aiming to implement new language around forced overtime into their new contract, claiming that CLA representatives have been resistant to this demand and wages proposals that would allegedly help attract and retain more staff.

Meanwhile, Policicchio believes that the best way to scale back forced overtime is to hire more full-time workers.

"My senior management team and I have been having conversation around 'if we hired more full-time positions to be available to cover these peaks circumstances or unforeseen circumstances, couldn't we put a dent in this?'" he said.

"And that's something that we are going to be talking to CUPE about prior to going back to the bargaining table, because I've approved the posting of five full-time positions."

CUPE officials claim that this current workforce crisis remains the fault of CLA management, which expects its employees to provide round-the-clock support at roughly 30 locations without the proper investment in staff.

“We have kids or dependents who need care. We have lives," one anonymous CUPE member wrote in Tuesday's news release. "But management has created a staffing shortage that makes us sacrifice our lives and well-being.”

Regardless of their differences, representatives of CUPE 1880.01 and CLA are expected to return to contract negotiations in January.

Policicchio remains confident that the two parties will be able to work something out.

"Our history of good labour relations and keeping the dialogue going I think is going to lead to a positive result," he said.

