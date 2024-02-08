Curb Your Enthusiasm’s stars embark on a 120-episode cringe-along rewatch

Larry David and JB Smoove in season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. Photograph: HBO

It can be hard not to get depressed by most environmental coverage. The news flits between relentlessly bleak and staggeringly blase, and the less said the better about the way green policies are being booted around in a miserable game of political football by the two major UK parties. Luckily, podcasts can help.

Barely a week goes by without an excellent eco-friendly show being launched, as regular readers will know – given last week’s preview of the delightfully sweary series Unf*cking the Future. This week, we’re flagging five of the very best, from optimistic insights into crucial projects to save the world, to helpful explainers about climate jargon delivered by world experts leading the fightback – and listens that will give you the tools to personally make a difference.

They’re joined by an excellent Curb Your Enthusiasm fan podcast hosted by two of its stars, a raucous chat with legendary hip-hop pioneers including Grandmaster Flash and a profile of the unsung heroes who’ve helped shape Black culture. Plenty to keep you out of a climate crisis-related malaise.



Alexi Duggins

Deputy TV editor

Picks of the week

Late Fragments

Widely available, episodes weekly

This introspective, thoughtful show interviews octogenarians about politics, religion, sex and money – with its stellar lineup having included Neil Kinnock, Miriam Margolyes and Prue Leith. The first episode of the latest series is a wide-ranging conversation with humanitarian Terry Waite. It’s a kind, considered look at homelessness, finances – and what it was like spending five years chained up, completely alone in captivity. Alexi Duggins

Drink Champs

Widely available, episodes weekly

If you’re looking for a brief listen, then the latest batch of episodes from this raucous, alcohol-fuelled series isn’t for you. But if you have more than three hours to devote to hip-hop MC Nore and DJ EFN’s conversations with the likes of Grandmaster Flash and Ludacris (above), it’s a lively, laughter-filled journey into hip-hop’s golden era. AD

Story continues

Black History, for Real

Widely available, episodes weekly

Franchesca Ramsey and Conscious Lee go beyond Martin Luther King to shine a light on the lesser-known figures who’ve shaped Black culture, with much fascinating discussion. The excellent first episode focuses on the women of the Black Panther party, including Assata Shakur, who became a fugitive after being targeted by the FBI but maintains her innocence. Hannah Verdier

The Hidden 20%

Widely available, episodes weekly

Neurodivergent minds bring great creativity, as Seedlip entrepreneur Ben Branson, who was diagnosed with autism and ADHD as an adult, proves. Now he’s hosting a podcast to change people’s perceptions of the 20% who don’t fit the neurotypical bracket. Actor Kit Harington, vocal coach Carrie Grant and athlete Adelle Tracey are among the guests bringing insights. HV

The History of Curb Your Enthusiasm

Widely available, episodes weekly

After 23 years, the last series of Curb has just started – so two of its stars, Jeff Garlin and Susie Essman, are celebrating with a rewatch podcast that rewinds back to the very start. In fact, the first episode hears Larry David talk about the development before the pilot. A must listen for diehard fans. Hollie Richardson

There’s a podcast for that

This week, Nyima Jobe chooses five of the best podcasts on the climate crisis, from a look at positive changes you can make as an individual to help tackle the crisis to the impact on indigenous communities.



Drilled

Award-winning investigative journalist Amy Westervelt dives into the most pressing issues concerning the climate crisis, from increased oil reserves in Namibia to a dedicated season focusing on the oil boom in Guyana creating more financial unrest for regular citizens (not to mention rising sea levels). Amy explores the complexities that arise when a country faces both climate change and poverty simultaneously.

Mothers of Invention

In this captivating podcast the first female president of Ireland, Mary Robinson (above), shares the mic with comedian Maeve Higgins and series producer Thimali Kodikara. This all-female affair leaves no room for debate on whether men are largely to blame for the climate crisis – and each episode spotlights heroic brown, black, and Indigenous women confronting the challenges our planet faces. The three also give airtime to the concerns young people have about how the climate crisis will impact their future prospects. The show features a diverse range of guests, from female climate activists like Daiara Tukano to US senator Bernie Sanders.

Climate Curious

If you feel confused and ill-equipped to discuss the climate crisis and its potential impact on your life, this TEDxLondon podcast hosted by Maryam Pasha and Ben Hurst is the perfect learning tool. It The show unpacks climate jargon you might not be familiar with, dissects climate issues with expert interviews and, in one recent episode in celebration of Pride, explored queer ecology, shedding light on the world of intersex birds and “gender-shifting fish”.

Climate of Change

Climate of Change may not have an extensive back catalogue, but what it offers is a short and sweet listening experience with its six available episodes. Guests joining Hollywood veteran Cate Blanchett and “clean energy economy” entrepreneur Danny Kennedy include Prince William, fashion activist Livia Firth and Don’t Look Up director Adam McKay. Despite highlighting the dire challenges the planet faces, the podcast maintains an optimistic tone while providing insights into the crucial work being done.

Good Together

Hosted by sustainability expert Laura Alexander Wittig, this podcast equips listeners with the tools to make a difference in reducing the climate crisis. With weekly episodes, you will learn about terms like “circular economy” and discover practical tips for incorporating eco-friendly practices into everyday life. Wittig covers topics ranging from sustainable spring cleaning to the environmental impact of streaming services. If you are eager to contribute to positive change, this is the perfect podcast to inspire you to channel your inner climate hero.

For more Guardian reporting on the environment and climate crisis, sign up here to receive our Down to Earth newsletter every Thursday

Why not try …

ReCollections takes you on a journey across Canada from a Viking age Norse settlement in Newfoundland to a sacred Haida village site in Gwaii Haanas, with each episode exploring new places and stories to help make sense of a complicated past.



Comedians Kiri Pritchard-McLean and Esyllt Sears travel the length and breadth of Wales sampling regional food and drink, well known landmarks, and speaking to local characters for Pod of Wales.