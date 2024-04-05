Curbside collection vote coming up May 11 for residents of southern Slocan Valley

The referendum on curbside collection of garbage, recyclables and compost for some Area H and F residents is coming up on May 11, with advanced polls May 1.

Residents from Passmore Old Road to Bonnington, and up the north side of Kootenay River and the West Arm to Crescent Bay are eligible to vote. Check rdck.ca/FHCurbside for the map, or email organics@rdck.ca or call 250-551-6647 to find out if your address is in the proposed service area.

Residents and non-resident property owners can vote in person from 8 am to 8 pm at the RDCK Nelson Office, or at the Crescent Valley Hall. Electors wishing to vote by mail ballot must apply to the RDCK between April 11 and May 9 at 4 pm, and must return their ballots by 8 pm on May 11.

The curbside collection would be a three-stream service: garbage, recycling, and food waste. If the referendum passes, in 2025 residents would have biweekly curbside collection of garbage and recycling (printed paper and packaging), and weekly collection of food waste. The service also comes with a new wildlife resistant garbage bin, counter-top container (for organics), and a recycling container. Waste would be collected wherever a driveway meets a public road.

Most organic waste would be accepted. Not only the usual veggie and fruit scraps, but also meats, dairy, bones, grains, eggs, food-soiled paper, and other items not usually allowed in backyard composters can be collected curbside. This has the potential to reduce wildlife conflicts by offering a way to remove attractants from properties every week.

The absolute most the RDCK could charge residents for the service annually, until 2029, would be $280.02/year. This equals $23.33/month, or $5.38/week. The exact costs won’t be calculated until there is a competitive bidding process for the service provider.

A public information session will be held at Crescent Valley Hall on April 9, 6:30-8:30 pm; at North Shore Hall on April 23, 6:30-8:30 pm; and online on April 25, 6-7:30 pm.

Rachael Lesosky, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Valley Voice