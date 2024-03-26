We The Curious Bristol to re-open this July

The science centre and visitor attraction is located on Bristol's popular harbourside

Bristol science attraction We The Curious has announced it will reopen to the public on 2 July.

A blaze broke out on the roof of the Grade II-listed building in April 2022 after a solar panel was damaged by birds, triggering an electrical fault.

The museum had hoped to reopen in early 2024 but said supply chain delays meant this was not possible.

CEO at We The Curious, Donna Speed said the support the venue has received since the fire has been "incredible".

"A huge thank you to everyone who's continued to encourage us throughout the last two years - it really does mean a lot", she added.

The building in Millennium Square suffered significant damage in the fire and needed extensive restoration works.

This included installing a new raised access floor, new electrics and mechanical items as well as new metal framed ceilings.

The ground and first floors also required major redecoration due to water damage after thousands of litres of water was used to put out the fire.

Due to extensive water damage, the second floor of the building had to be gutted and stripped back

Since the fire, staff have been conducting free outreach activities in schools and communities, with more than 260 events held across Bristol.

On opening, the centre said visitors can expect a new programme with more than 200 "eye-opening" activities across the two floors of interactive exhibits.

Featured in the new programme is the centre's experience 'Project What If' which opened a few months before closure.

We The Curious will reopen to the public on 2 July 2024.

