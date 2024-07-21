Curious about transplants using pig hearts and kidneys? See where those pigs are being raised

SWNS

A mum-to-be who thought a lump in her breast was due to hormonal changes discovered she had breast cancer at 10 weeks pregnant. Amy Scanlon, 30, initially put the lump in her left breast down to hormonal changes after undergoing fertility treatment - but decided to get it checked out just in case. She and her partner, Gerald Catney, 34, an operations manager, had been overjoyed when they found out they were expecting in February 2024 after undergoing four rounds of medicated cycles. But their joy was short-lived when Amy was diagnosed with breast cancer 10 weeks in on 21 March 2024 - after months of appointments, tests and ultrasounds. Now, with just three months to go before her due date on 18 October, Amy is undergoing chemotherapy as a preventative measure to ensure the cancer does not spread. When her daughter is born, Amy will have three more rounds of chemotherapy, radiation, and 10 rounds of Herceptin infusions - as well as between five to 10 years of hormone therapy medication.