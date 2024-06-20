Curious about Trinity Metro? It’s hosting community events this month

Officials with the Trinity Metro system are hosting community events throughout the month as they try to develop a five-year plan, the organization announced last week.

The events will feature activities and drawings for transportation passes, but at their core, the events are intended as listening sessions.

“At Trinity Metro, we talk a lot about the nuts and bolts of what the future of our transportation system looks like,” said Rich Andreski, Trinity Metro’s president and CEO. “This conversation will be formalized with our five-year strategic transportation plan—but we can’t craft that plan without input from the community, because Trinity Metro belongs to the community.”

People invited to share their opinions on proposed service changes, such as reducing fares and redesigning the bus network, officials with Trinity Metro said.

The transit system says it will provide a free one-day pass to anyone who registers online, as well as an entry in a drawing for a free 3-month ticket.

Here is the remaining schedule:

Thursday, June 20, 6-7:30 p.m., Fire Station Community Center, 1601 Lipscomb St., on Route 1

Saturday, June 22, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Eugene McCray Community Center, 4932 Wilbarger St., on Route 55

Tuesday, June 25, 6-7:30 p.m., R.D. Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Rd., on Route 2

Wednesday, June 26, 6-7:30 p.m., Riverside Community Center, 3700 E. Belknap St., on Route 11, 54

Thursday, June 27, 6-7:30 p.m., Northside Community Center, 1100 N.W. 18th St., on Route 46