How to Curl Your Hair Without ANY Heat

Perfecting that gorgeous beachy hair is a lot of work, and adding a heat tool to the equation takes extra effort. Though using a wand or flat iron does give you that wavy look, some days, you just want to skip the heat or you might not have your tools handy. Luckily, heat isn't the only way to get yourself some flippy curls - there are actually a number of easy ways to achieve the same results without a touch of heat.

We tapped Andrew Fitzsimons, hair stylist to the Kardashians and brand ambassador of NatureLab Tokyo, to get his best tips on curling your hair without any heat.

