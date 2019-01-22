Curl P.E.I. offers new program to keep Island seniors active

Curl P.E.I. is giving Island seniors a new way to get active this winter by getting out onto the ice. Several curling clubs across the Island are now offering a seniors Learn to Curl program.

The program is designed to encourage those new to the sport to give it a try and encourage people who may have played in the past to take it up again.

Amy Duncan, executive director of Curl P.E.I., said the program started in Cornwall in November after the organization received an $11,000 New Horizons grant to start the program.

Brittany Spencer/CBC More

With that funding, Curl P.E.I. was able to purchase new equipment to make the game safe and more accessible for seniors.

"We know that curling is a very social sport. We know that the seniors that are currently curling during our daytime leagues are out and involved in their clubs," Duncan said.

"We wanted to help spread that to other people who may be looking for something to do and creating that social environment for them to come out and curl."

Modified techniques, equipment

Duncan said it's the first time Curl P.E.I. has offered a seniors curling program and it's already seen success in Cornwall, where the program initially started.

New curlers there have spent the last several weeks learning skills and techniques out on the ice. Gary O'Sullivan, president of the Cornwall Curling Club and an instructor for the program, said the club wanted to create more opportunities for seniors to socialize and get active during the winter.

Brittany Spencer/CBC More

"It's a good sport for curlers of any age," O'Sullivan said.

"It's not a high pressure, competitive thing so folks aren't as intimidated to start up a new sport."

Brittany Spencer/CBC More

Story continues