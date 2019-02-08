Curling's royal family feeling at home in Saskatchewan

There's something special happening this week in Whitewood, Sask..

The small town about 175 kilometres east of Regina is home to about 1,000 people. Right now it's freezing cold, just like everywhere else in Saskatchewan, but there's a warm spirit in town.

Matt Howard/CBC More

As soon as you pull into Whitewood, you can see the pride hanging in the windows of local businesses and draped from power pole to power pole all down the street. You can feel it the moment you pull up to their curling rink.

Whitewood may be a small town, but it's hosting a big event: The SaskTel Tankard.

Matt Howard/CBC More

The men's provincial curling championship isn't the only special thing happening in Whitewood this week. It's also become a family reunion of sorts for one of curling's most famous families.

Meet the Howards

Peter Mills/CBC More

If you know Canadian curling, you know Russ Howard.

The legendary skip won several provincial titles for Ontario and New Brunswick. He's a two-time Brier champion, two-time world champion and was a member of Canada's Olympic gold medal winning team in 2006.

Despite never going easy on Saskatchewan teams as a curler, Russ said he still had a soft spot for the province.

"Just a lot of good players that loved the sport. They were just weekend warriors, farm communities, whatever it was, and they were really good, really nice people and they loved the sport like I did. So we love coming out here."

