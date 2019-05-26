For curling world champion Kevin Koe, life is a 'juggling act'

Kevin Koe is coming off a gilded season.

The champion Alberta curler with N.W.T. roots snagged the top spot at the inaugural Curling World Cup in Beijing on May 12, after earning an Alberta provincial title and a trophy at the Brier.

But now it's "back to reality" said Koe, who grew up in N.W.T.'s Inuvik and Yellowknife and currently lives in Calgary.

That means balancing his day job, training and home life.

"[It's] for sure a bit of a juggling act," said Koe, who works at Repsol, an oil and gas company, in addition to curling professionally.

Koe said he will do work while on the road if he needs to. Luckily, his workplace is accommodating of his second life as a globe-trotting athlete.

"I've worked there for a long time and they're super supportive," he said, adding that Repsol sponsors his team. "[We're] very, very lucky to be able to chase our dreams a little bit."

Though pro curlers can win prize money, Koe said there's no regular paycheque in the sport and that "to cover the bills, you have to keep winning."

Winning teams at the Curling World Cup in China, for example, took home $39,000 each.

"We're definitely not getting rich off it," said Koe. "That's obviously why we have other jobs as well."

Though high-level curlers bring in far less than other professional athletes in major league sports, Koe said his team makes enough from sponsorships to cover travel and other curling-related expenses.

Gone are the days where you just curl without trying to stay in shape - Kevin Koe

This year, said Koe, his team won more money than they spent.

Admittedly, curling sometimes feels more like work than play, he said.

"Gone are the days where you just curl without trying to stay in shape," he said.

At home in Calgary, Koe squeezes in practice during his lunch hour and works out as well.

"It's a big commitment," he said. "[But] I wouldn't do it if it wasn't fun."