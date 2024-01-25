Curotte named to KMHC board by acclamation

After only one person was nominated for the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre board of directors, no election will be held for the seat, the electoral officer in charge of the nomination and election process announced.

Karonhi:io Curotte was the sole person nominated for the community representative seat, electoral officer Angus Montour announced last Thursday.

As a result, the election that was slated for February 7 will not be held, Montour announced.

Curotte will begin his term effective immediately and will be in office until his term ends on November 20, 2026.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase