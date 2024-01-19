Curotte takes seat on Kahnawake hospital board

Karonhi:io Curotte has joined the Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre’s (KMHC) board of directors after no other individuals were nominated for the open position on the board. His selection means the election scheduled for February 7 has been called off, and Curotte will begin his duties effective immediately.

“I always like to give back to the community. Now that I’m there, I’m just going to sit back and learn what’s expected of me,” Curotte said. “I’m looking forward to working with the higher-ups at the hospital and getting an understanding of what direction they’re going in and what they want to try and do.”

The KMHC election was initially set for late 2023, but the process had to be reset after some individuals were erroneously allowed to vote in advance without notice of an early poll being published.

At that point, Curotte and Clinton Phillips were running, with Phillips being the incumbent candidate. Phillips had finished the term of Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) chief Iohahi:io Delisle, who left after being elected to Council.

Phillips chose not to run again in this election as he has accepted a job at Playground Poker and will be focusing on his new role there. He said he plans to re-run for a seat on the board come next election, having worked for KMHC for almost 30 years and having ongoing interests in its successful operations.

“You don’t work for an organization or entity for that long of a period and not care. I care, which is why I decided to run for a board seat, and I will definitely (run again),” Phillips said.

“I wish the board much luck moving forward. It’s a huge responsibility and a very important task they have to ensure the community is provided with exceptional health care and that the wheels of the hospital are always turning.”

Curotte was motivated in part by his belief that it’s important community members do their part by contributing to the wellbeing of organizations like the hospital.

“I encourage people anytime there are opportunities like this to be on boards, not just younger people, but people that are in the midst of life to join and give their input,” Curotte said. “Especially something like this where the hospital is growing – we need input and many different age groups to participate.”

Eve Cable, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door