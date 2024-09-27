CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a former government

OTTAWA — Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry today a former parliamentarian is suspected of having worked to influence parliamentary business on behalf of an unnamed foreign government.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service also says an unspecified foreign government engaged in meddling to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate from being elected.

CSIS described the two cases as previously unknown to the ongoing commission of inquiry.

However, the spy service provided no additional details about the countries or people involved in the allegations.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press