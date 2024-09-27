CSIS says a former parliamentarian may have worked on behalf of a former government

Jim Bronskill
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Canada's spy service told a federal inquiry today a former parliamentarian is suspected of having worked to influence parliamentary business on behalf of an unnamed foreign government.

The Canadian Security Intelligence Service also says an unspecified foreign government engaged in meddling to reduce the likelihood of a specific Liberal candidate from being elected.

CSIS described the two cases as previously unknown to the ongoing commission of inquiry.

However, the spy service provided no additional details about the countries or people involved in the allegations.

The inquiry’s latest hearings are looking at the ability of federal agencies to identify and counter foreign meddling.

A final report is due by the end of the year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27, 2024.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Latest Stories

  • CSIS unveils new examples of foreign interference in Canadian politics

    A foreign government tried to get a Liberal candidate defeated and a former parliamentarian is suspected of having worked to influence parliamentary business on behalf of a foreign government, the public inquiry into interference in Canadian politics was told Friday.Officials from the Canadian Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) unveiled two new examples of such foreign interference, in addition to four examples that had been released publicly. Officials did not name the countries suspected

  • In Focus: Homicide Numbers in Baltimore

    In Focus: Homicide Numbers in Baltimore

  • In the news today: Spy agency officials to appear at meddling inquiry

    Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed...

  • NDP reactivates TikTok account despite foreign interference risk and security concerns

    The federal NDP reactivated its TikTok account this spring — after the controversial social media platform became the subject of an ongoing national security review and it was banned from all government-issued phones.Testifying before the public inquiry investigating foreign interference in Canada's democracy last Thursday, NDP national director Lucy Watson said she wasn't aware at the time that the NDP was back on TikTok."The very fact that I didn't know that we had reactivated our TikTok accou

  • Helene expected to make landfall as major hurricane in Florida's Big Bend

    Helene expected to make landfall as major hurricane in Florida's Big Bend

  • Flooding in Florida begins as Hurricane Helene heading for landfall

    Streets in parts of Florida are already submerged as Helene brought heavy rain and high winds to the state ahead of its expected landfall on Thursday evening.

  • AP Top Stories September 27 A

    Here's the latest for Friday September 27th: Hurricane Helene makes landfall in Florida; Damage from storm expected to stretch far inland; Israeli P.M. Netanyahu says he'll keep attacking Hezbollah; Alabama executes man using nitrogen gas.

  • Unions file ILO complaint over Israel's treatment of Palestinian workers since Gaza war

    A group of 10 global trade unions filed a complaint on Friday against Israel with the International Labour Organization, alleging that its treatment of Palestinian workers since the Gaza war began had breached a global treaty. Criticism of Israel's treatment of Palestinian workers, under scrutiny for decades, has increased at the Geneva-based U.N. labour body since the war started on Oct. 7. The complaint summarised in a statement sent to journalists focuses on Israel's exclusion of some 200,000 Palestinian migrant workers, which Israel justifies on security grounds.

  • Community demands answers in fatal police shooting of Surrey mom

    A coalition of equity-seeking organizations has issued a unified demand for a "full, independent, and transparent investigation" into the fatal police shooting of Surrey, B.C., mother last week.Vanessa Renteria Valencia was killed in the early morning hours of Sept. 19 after police were called to a disturbance at a home in the 6200 block of 180A Street.At a news conference Thursday, Angela Marie MacDougall of Battered Women's Support Services said the RCMP's narrative of how Renteria Valencia di

  • Ambulance delays still an issue 6 years after crisis upended election

    Tom Eagles says it's just a matter of time before a slow ambulance response time leads to a tragedy in his community.The mayor of Tobique Valley, a sprawling district that includes the former village of Plaster Rock, said he's surprised that rural ambulance service hasn't become a major issue in the New Brunswick election campaign."Everybody's in the mindset. Everybody thinks the system is broken," Eagles said.On one recent night, the ambulance normally stationed in Plaster Rock was deployed to

  • Ontario extends contract to jail migrants for another year

    Ontario will continue to imprison foreign nationals held for immigration purposes despite promising to end the practice, Radio-Canada has learned.Human rights advocates and immigration lawyers have for years campaigned against the imprisonment of migrants in Canada, which they say violates international law.They believed their efforts had borne fruit when, beginning in 2022, all 10 provinces agreed they would no longer incarcerate migrants on behalf of the federal government and gave Canada Bord

  • Cell service in Deer Lake is awful, and getting worse, mayor says

    Mike Goosney is the mayor of Deer Lake. He says cell service has gone from bad to worse in the past four months. (Colleen Connors/CBC )The mayor of Deer Lake is fed up with dropped calls and poor cellular service in his western Newfoundland town, while the provincial government says it can't do much about an issue it says rests with private carriers.Mike Goosney says for the past four months, he can barely make a successful cellphone call. The line, he said, often drops off mid-conversation."It'

  • Gunmen shoot and kill aid worker in Gaza, charity and family say

    CAIRO (Reuters) -Gunmen in the Gaza Strip shot and killed a Palestinian aid worker from a U.S. based charity, firing on her car in what officials from the Hamas-run government told her family was a case of mistaken identity. The car in which Islam Hejazy, Gaza program manager at HEAL Palestine, was traveling was intercepted on Thursday in the area of Khan Younis in the south of the enclave. Gunmen riding in three cars sprayed the vehicle with dozens of bullets, according to residents and the woman's family.

  • Police in northeastern Ontario respond to over 100 intimate partner violence calls every week

    Every week, police in northeastern Ontario respond to more than 100 calls related to intimate partner violence (IPV).In Greater Sudbury, the region's largest city, police responded to 3,544 IPV calls last year and laid 957 charges."We've seen an increase in the number reported, certainly since COVID," said Greater Sudbury police Det. Sgt. Lee Rinaldi, who oversees the service's major sex crimes division.Since 2020, the police service has consistently responded to more than 3,000 calls a year rel

  • Trump and Zelenskyy will meet as tensions rise over US backing for Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump is set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion.

  • She's trying to stay sober from a drug addiction. Here's what she says would help

    Just last month, Jennifer Capannelli would wake up to a war raging inside her head. There was a part of her that wanted to give in and use cocaine, but there was another part of her that knew she couldn't handle going backwards once again.Meditation and taking walks with her 10-year-old son help to calm the battle now, but she's still struggling to finally quit her decades-long drug addiction. Over the past 24 years, Capannelli has used multiple substances, but was mostly addicted to cocaine. An

  • CTV says staffers who altered Poilievre clip 'no longer' work for its news team

    CTV has dropped two members of its news team after an altered clip of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre went to air in a recent national news report, according to a statement from the network posted to social media.The network said it "conducted an investigation to determine whether a breach of our editorial policies and practices had occurred in this case." It said the probe found "two members of the CTV News team are responsible for altering a video clip, manipulating it for a particular st

  • Kamala Harris Fries Donald Trump When Asked About His McDonald's Truther Stance

    The Democratic nominee worked in a message on the economy as Trump continued to get cheesed off over her Golden Arches gig.

  • Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York amid rising questions about US support for Ukraine

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.

  • 'Daily Show' Stunned By Trump's Utterly Bonkers New Assassination Theory

    Desi Lydic spots a wild claim from the former president.