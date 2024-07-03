Current weather makes for peak fire conditions
Current weather makes for peak fire conditions
Hurricane Beryl has continued to grow in intensity, becoming a Category 5 hurricane on Monday night.
BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (AP) — Hurricane Beryl strengthened to Category 5 status late Monday after it ripped doors, windows and roofs off homes across the southeastern Caribbean with devastating winds and storm surge fueled by the Atlantic's record warmth.
Hurricane Beryl was expected to bring life-threatening winds and storm surges to the Windward Islands on Monday.
Hurricane Beryl has broken records as the earliest category 4 and category 5 storm
STORY: :: Hurricane Beryl causes 'massive destruction' in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Prime Minister says:: July 1, 2024:: Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines :: Ralph Gonsalves via Facebook:: CSU/CIRA & NOAA:: European Union Copernicus Sentinel-2 Imagery / Pierre Markuse:: Ralph Gonsalves, Prime Minister, St. Vincent and the Grenadines:: "Hurricane Beryl, dangerous, devastating, hurricane has come and gone and it has left in its wake immense destruction. Pain, suffering across our nation at this hour.:: "Union Island has been devastated. The reports that I have received indicate that 90% of the houses have been severely damaged or destroyed.":: "And sadly, it has been reported, we do not yet know all the details, that one person died and there may well be more fatalities. We are not yet sure." Hurricane Beryl strengthened on Monday into a "potentially catastrophic" category 5 storm as it moved across the eastern Caribbean, putting Jamaica near its path after downing power lines and flooding streets elsewhere.Beryl brings an unusually fierce and early start to this year's Atlantic hurricane season, with scientists saying climate change probably contributed to the rapid pace of its formation as global warming has boosted North Atlantic temperatures.
A satellite captured spectacular imagery showing lightning within Hurricane Beryl’s eye wall as the storm moved northward toward the Windward Islands in the Caribbean on Sunday, June 30.The Category 4 hurricane was expected to bring life-threatening wind, rain, and storm surges to Grenada, St Vincent, and the Grenadines by Monday morning, and could impact Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and the Cayman Islands later in the week, according to the US National Hurricane Center. Credit: CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful
Beryl, a high-end Category 4 hurricane, continues to produce catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge on the Grenadine Islands, Carriacou Island and Grenada.
A severe storm risk has emerged on the Prairies for Canada Day. There is the potential for thunderstorms, hail and strong winds, which may affect your holiday plans
SAVONA, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Officials say a flash flood west of Kamloops, B.C., has impacted at least 20 homes in the community of Savona, but no injuries have been reported.
Continuing for much of the first week of July, the thunderstorm risk will persist across the Prairies, and will include a swath of severe weather to watch out for.
Hurricane Beryl, a Category 4 storm, made landfall in the Caribbean on Monday, fueled by the record warm waters.View on euronews