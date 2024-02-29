'We are currently dramatically overcrowded in our jail': Martin County sheriff concerned
The group that hacked the Atlanta-area government websites claims it has Trump documents that could affect the 2024 presidential election.
A homeowner was terrified after an hooded man with an axe chopped down a tree outside his home in a 'row over birdfeeders'. The three-storey tree was standing In a communal area outside a block of flats in Ilford, east London. Residents were horrified when they looked outside and witnessed a man in a tracksuit hacking down the tree with an axe - for five hours, they claim. Video shows him swinging at the branches - and pulling birdfeeders and decorations from the branches, and hurling them into a bin or stamping on them. Baffled locals have no idea what prompted the man's anger - but speculate he was annoyed by the birds, due to his targeted destruction of the feeders.
Local Colorado authorities say Tyler Boebert is facing five felony counts and "over 15 additional misdemeanor and petty offenses"
A Toronto police officer was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a "vulnerable" woman nearly two years ago.Const. Conal Quinn, 54, who has been a police officer for 23 years, was sentenced at the Ontario Superior Court in Toronto.The sexual assault occurred at the victim's home on March 21, 2021. Quinn was found guilty of sexual assault on Oct. 27, 2023. Quinn was on duty and in uniform at the time of the incident."There is no question that this was a grave bre
He lied about his age to the girl and her mother, police say
Madeline Soto was last seen on her way to school
The Duke of Sussex appeared in a video calling for WellChild Awards nominations
It was ‘obvious’ Wayne Couzens should never have been a police officer, Ms Everard’s family say.
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/ReutersAn arrest affidavit contains an eyebrow-raising claim that the son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) sent out a sex tape involving him and another suspect in their alleged Colorado crime spree.Tyler Boebert, 18, was arrested Tuesday and faces 22 charges relating to a series of alleged thefts and vehicle break-ins in Rifle, Colorado, which is in his mom’s congressional district. The sex tape allegation was levied by the stepmother of one unnamed suspect, who is said to h
Toronto police are asking for help identifying a person who they say shot a 76-year-old woman several times in the face with a pellet gun during a "random" attack in Scarborough.The victim was on her daily walk on Hupfield Trail in East Malvern late Wednesday morning when the alleged assault happened, Const. Laurie McCann said during a brief news conference Thursday. According to McCann, the assailant approached the woman on foot from behind and as they passed, turned and shot her with the pelle
LONDON, Ont. — Five former members of Canada's world junior hockey team who are charged with sexual assault in a 2018 incident in London, Ont., have chosen to be tried by a jury. Dillon Dube, Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with sexual assault last month. McLeod is also facing an additional charge of sexual assault for “being a party to the offence." In a joint statement, their lawyers said the five players selected a jury trial earlier this week and are "c
The 18-year-old wrapped his brother’s body in blankets after the shooting, cops say.
A hearing Wednesday in the murder trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, focused on the investigative genetic genealogy evidence in the case – an issue his attorneys have said is a key part of his defense.
Growing up, Dwayne Wanner grew tired of his father joking to everyone that Wanner could collect family allowance until he's 18, then he could switch to an old age pension.On Thursday Wanner will celebrate his 20th birthday in Burlington, Ont. Born on Feb. 29 — the leap day that comes once every four years — he'll actually be turning 80 years old. Though that means his true birthday comes around less frequently than most people's birthdays, he's always appreciated being one of the few. "Being bor
Former teacher and coach Noel Strapp has had the appeal of his sexual exploitation and sexual assault convictions dismissed by the province's court of appeal.In a decision Tuesday, Justice William Goodridge dismissed the appeal, describing the trial judge as even-handed and finding no error in her decision making.Strapp filed the appeal in July 2022, claiming that trial Judge Phyllis Harris came to a wrong decision based on her assessment of the victim's credibility, misapprehending evidence and
REGINA — A man who ran over and killed an RCMP officer in Saskatchewan was sentenced to 18 years in prison Thursday in a decision both prosecutors and police say sends a message to future would-be offenders. Alphonse Stanley Traverse of Winnipeg pleaded guilty last year to manslaughter in the death of Const. Shelby Patton. Patton, 26, died in June 2021 after pulling over a suspected stolen truck in the town of Wolseley, east of Regina. Court heard the officer asked Traverse to get out of the tru
A woman and her co-defendant, a Durham drug dealer known as “The Barber,” are implicated in the overdoses of Joshua “Skip” Zinner in Raleigh and Grace Burton, a UNC student.
TOKYO (AP) — A drone small enough to fit in one's hand flew inside one of the damaged reactors at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant Wednesday in hopes it can examine some of the molten fuel debris in areas where earlier robots failed to reach. Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings also began releasing the fourth batch of the plant’s treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the sea Wednesday. The government and TEPCO, the plant's operator, say the water is safe and the process
EDMONTON — RCMP say a man facing charges after a woman was killed during a police chase near Edmonton was wanted on warrants for other crimes in Alberta and Saskatchewan. Peter Richard Ashby, 35, is facing several offences in relation to the hit and run on Saturday, including dangerous driving causing death, assaulting a police officer and theft of a car. Police arrested Ashby at a residence in Wainwright, Alta., on Tuesday evening. Warrants were issued for Ashby's arrest at the end of December