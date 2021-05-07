Curriculum writers committed to correcting inaccuracies, Alberta Education official says

Alberta Education is looking into reports of plagiarism and inaccuracies in the draft elementary school curriculum, an official says. (John Robertson/CBC - image credit)
Alberta Education officials say they are investigating allegations of plagiarism and factual inaccuracies the public has flagged in drafts of a new elementary school curriculum.

Among criticisms levelled at the United Conservative Party government's proposed new K-6 curriculum are accusations that some content was copied from other sources without credit.

Readers have also flagged inaccuracies. One outcome in Grade 4 social studies asks students to find the distance between Regina and Duck Lake, Sask., on a map of Alberta.

In a webinar Thursday run by Alberta Education, Ashley Bodnar, executive director of early middle years, French education and First Nations Métis Inuit curriculum, said the department is taking note.

"I just want to let folks know that we are looking into these concerns and we're researching them to make sure that they're valid," Bodnar said. "If there are valid concerns, for sure, we will be making changes to the curriculum as required."

Last month, a University of Calgary plagiarism expert verified at least three incidents in the drafts of information lifted from other sources without credit.

During the webinar, viewers could submit questions but only the hosts could view them. A moderator summarized common queries by asking Bodnar and another official general questions about how the curriculum addresses First Nations, Métis and Inuit perspectives, or students with learning disabilities.

Bodnar and another director, Jennifer Cassidy, said the department has received questions about a perceived lack of Indigenous perspectives, age-appropriateness of some content, and how the wellness curriculum addresses healthy eating and body image.

Some people asked why there's no mention of dinosaurs.

The drafts propose that seven-year-olds learn about the rise and fall of the Mongolian empire and that students in Grade 5 multiply fractions.

Bodnar said the sequence of expectations was guided by internal and external experts, Indigenous elders and knowledge keepers, teachers who participated in a two-day feedback session and education professors.

The government has not released their feedback, and its website says their participation in the process does not equate to an endorsement of the drafts.

The curriculum is scheduled to be piloted in some classrooms starting this fall. However, 53 of 61 school boards that use the Alberta curriculum say they will not participate. The material is supposed to be mandatory by September 2022.

Cindy Hill, an Edmonton parent of children in grades 4 and 7, said the webinar failed to address her concerns.

Among her worries are inaccuracies, topics introduced too early for young children to understand, a plan to teach history in chronological order, and waiting until Grade 5 to introduce lessons about residential schools.

"If they're looking at everything we say negative about the curriculum as a political statement, as something coming from the other political party, they are clearly not listening to what we are trying to say," Hill said.

Gael James, a Calgary teacher who has been writing to MLAs and government to stop the proposed curriculum, said it can't be fixed.

She said teachers are expected to cover an unmanageable amount of material, and that rolling it out in all grades at once will leave some older students with gaps in their knowledge.

Nicole Sparrow, press secretary to Education Minister Adriana LaGrange, said the government has received about 24,000 responses to its online curriculum survey.

She said the draft is a preliminary document and that Alberta Education will continue to gather feedback.

Questions were hidden from view during the webinar for privacy reasons and to prevent the broadcast of any spam or profanity, Sparrow said.

The government has scheduled another webinar for May 13. Registration is full.

  • Rain expected to help in fight against fast-moving wildfire west of Edmonton

    Rain is expected to give firefighters the upper hand on a fast-moving wildfire that has destroyed more than 1,000 hectares of land and triggered evacuation orders in areas of Parkland County. Residents who live near in or near the hamlet of Tomahawk, about 100 kilometres west of Edmonton, have been ordered to leave their homes. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued Thursday evening. The evacuation zone expanded overnight amid high winds. The most recent critical alert issued Thursday from Alberta Emergency Alert says the evacuation area is now defined by Highway 22 to the west, Township Road 524 to the north, Range Road 63 to the east and Township Road 510 to the south. Anyone in the area must leave immediately. In a statement issued shortly after 9 a.m. Friday, Parkland County said the fire is expected to be contained within hours. "Due to today's weather conditions which includes rain, we expect the fire will be contained by the end of the day today," the statement said. Environment Canada said showers are expected this afternoon with as much as 15 mm of rain expected in the region overnight. The county said the fire has covered at least 1,000 hectares or roughly 2,500 acres. About 60 firefighters from across the region have been working the fire overnight. Air tankers were deployed to the scene. Fortis is working to return power to the area, the county said. Brian Cornforth, fire chief for Parkland County, told CBC News at least 45 people have been forced from their homes but that number is expected to grow as more evacuees register with the county. Krystina Lynn Kowalik, who lives on the edge of the evacuation zone, said the fire moved quickly, driven by shifting winds and tinder-dry conditions. "You could feel the floor shake yesterday, it was so windy," she said. "We're out of harm's way at this point unless the wind changes direction and decides to carry it back this way." Kowalik watched the fire burn from her 300 acre property. She and her husband Dan were driving into town Thursday afternoon when they noticed a puff of smoke on the skyline. Then Kowalik got a call from her neighbour telling her to turn around. A fast-moving wildfire had started just west of their property and their home was under threat. They returned home to their dogs and horses, packed up a few belongings and waited at the end of their driveway for the evacuation orders to come. They didn't have to leave but spent a fitful night worried about their land and their neighbours. "We ended up deciding to try to get to sleep but we could still see the glow of two hot spots in the distance from us in the dark," she said. Other neighbours were ordered to leave by RCMP, given only minutes to evacuate, she said. "I'm terrified to think of the homes that have been lost and the livestock and whatever that didn't get out," she said. Kowalik said the community has come together. People in need of a place to sleep have been taken in. Others spent the night driving around in their livestock trucks, helping people save their horses and herds of cattle from danger. "Everyone's just blown away with how supportive the community has been." All evacuees are required to register — in-person or by phone — at a reception centre set up at the district sports arena in Tomahawk. Residents are urged to check www.parklandcounty.com or Parkland County's Facebook and Twitter pages for updates.

  • Head of Kelowna RCMP defends handling of protests opposing COVID-19 restrictions

    The head of the Kelowna RCMP is defending her force's management of recurring protests against provincial health measures to contain COVID-19 in light of a recent court ruling that she interprets as favouring people's right to protest. On March 18, B.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Christopher Hinkson said the public health orders unjustifiably violated the right of Dawson Creek, B.C., man Alain Beaudoin to organize public protests in December. But on the other hand, the judge also said public health mandates against large gatherings are necessary to stop the transmission of coronavirus. Beaudoin petitioned the court to quash the $2,300 ticket he received for helping to organize a protest, but the judge declined to overturn the fine. About 1,000 people attended a rally in Kelowna, B.C., on Dec. 12, 2020 against provincial health restrictions intended to curb the spread of COVID-19. (Brady Strachan/CBC) Supt. Kara Triance notes that while she isn't a constitutional lawyer, she believes the court ruling establishes the freedom of peaceful assembly among those who have been protesting public health restrictions in Kelowna every Saturday since December. "I need to make sure that I am striking a balance between what those provincial health orders are and what that supreme [charter rights] legislation within Canada is," Triance said Tuesday to Chris Walker, host of CBC's Daybreak South. Triance affirmed her interpretation of the court decision in a video statement released Friday. WATCH | Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance's joint statement with Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran on anti-mask rallies "We continue to attempt to dissuade protests and gatherings, but when they take place, the RCMP is present to ensure the safety of the public and the protesters, and to prevent confrontations," Triance said in the statement. Some Kelowna residents were taken aback to see police cars escorting anti-mask demonstrators in the city over the past several weekends. Triance said Kelowna RCMP have been enforcing laws in response to criticism from the local community that the police aren't taking any action. "There have been charges [in the form of violation tickets] laid in every instance since January on the matters that we're seeing striking downtown Kelowna in Stuart Park," she said. "All of those violation tickets still stand there at $2,000 apiece, and these matters are being brought before the court." Kelowna RCMP officers attended an anti-mask rally in Stuart Park on Jan. 9. (Heather Friesen) Simon Fraser University criminology professor Rob Gordon says the B.C. Supreme Court ruling attempts to strike a balance between civil liberty and public health mandates, but he isn't sure about the ruling's implication on how the police should approach protests during the pandemic. Gordon says he would recommend Supt. Triance seek legal advice from her superiors within the B.C. RCMP. "You cannot expect a superintendent of a detachment in the Interior of B.C. to be an expert on constitutional law," he said. Simon Fraser University criminology professor Rob Gordon says the B.C. Supreme Court ruling is ambiguous about how the police should approach protests under public health restrictions.(Simon Fraser University) "It would be unwise to proceed to do something that is going to lead to negative consequences down the road — and in particular, the negative consequences for the RCMP and conceivably for the municipality. It's not clear to me which way an enforcer of the law should go with it [the court decision]." Gordon also says he expects the province to appeal the decision to the B.C. Court of Appeal. "There needs to be clarity," he said. Tap the link below to hear Supt. Kara Triance's interview on Daybreak South:

  • Canadian on death row says execution may be 'preferable' to endless prison time

    Ronald Smith sounds tired. Despite good news last month, when a bill to resume executions in Montana was unexpectedly defeated, the Canadian on death row in that state is in a sombre mood. Smith, originally from Red Deer, Alta., has been facing capital punishment since 1983 for killing two young Montana men in 1982. "I thought we were screwed," he said in an interview with The Canadian Press from Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, Mont. "I didn't think there was a chance in hell that this wouldn't be approved. Once my daughter found out, I explained to her which road we were going down and what the probable outcomes were going to be. I was that sure that it was over." All executions have been stayed in Montana since 2015 because the state requires the use of an ultra-fast-acting barbiturate, which is no longer available. There hasn't been an execution in Montana since 2006. Montana's house of representatives passed a bill in February that would have amended protocol to include any substance in a lethal quantity sufficient to cause death. But the senate voted it down 26-24. The execution issue is likely to arise again in two years when the state legislature reconvenes. "Obviously, I'm happy about it, but at the same time it keeps running through the back of my head, 'Oh crap. I'm stuck sitting around here again,'" Smith sighed. "A lot of people look at it and say, 'Well at least you're alive,' but I'm really not. I'm just sitting around like a bump on a log is all I'm doing, and after almost 40 years of this, anything is preferable." Smith, 63, rephrased his response when asked if he would prefer to be executed. "Well, maybe not preferable, but I wouldn't be bothered by it. As soon as I heard what was going on, I accepted it. I went, 'OK, cool. I don't have to deal with this crap anymore.' "I was worried about my family because they were going to take it hard. Personally, I don't care. I've hit that point where I've done enough of this. If they're (legislators) not going to cut me a break, than go ahead and do away with me." Smith and Rodney Munro, both high on LSD and alcohol, shot and killed two Indigenous cousins near East Glacier, Mont., in 1982. They admitted to marching Harvey Mad Man, 23, and Thomas Running Rabbit, 20, into the woods by a highway. They shot each man in the head with a sawed-off .22-calibre rifle. Court heard that Smith and Munro wanted to steal the victims' car. Smith also said at the time that he wanted to know what it was like to kill someone. He was initially offered a plea deal that would have taken the death penalty off the table, but he rejected it. He pleaded guilty and asked to be put to death, but later changed his mind. He has had five execution dates set over the years. Each has been overturned. The victims' families have continued to push for Smith to be executed. Munro took the plea bargain, was eventually transferred to a prison in Canada, and has been free since 1998. "He's been out 23 years and doing well and I wish him all the very best. Had I taken that plea deal, then I'd have been out a long time ago. It's hard not to have that in the back of your mind on a pretty regular basis." Smith said he's content with paying for his crimes, but would like to be transferred to a prison in Canada, where he has a daughter, two sisters, grandchildren and a great-grandchild. "I'm getting pretty much what I deserve for the crime I committed," he said. "If I was in a position where I could see my family on a constant basis, then leave me locked up. I don't care. "It is what it is. I committed the crime." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 7, 2021. — Follow @BillGraveland on Twitter Bill Graveland, The Canadian Press

  • York police arrest 3 men after attempt to defraud 80-year-old woman of $10K

    York police have charged three Brampton men in connection with an alleged attempt to defraud an 80-year-old woman of $10,000. In a news release, police say the woman received a call on May 3 from one of the accused claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency. Police allege the man instructed the woman to withdraw $10,000 from the bank in two $5,000 increments and send the money to a Brampton address through a courier. Investigators say the victim was threatened with arrest if she didn't comply. York police say they intercepted the package the next day and when one of the three accused arrived to pick it up , investigators arrested him at the scene. Through the investigation, police say they later found that two additional suspects were involved. Both men were arrested and charged. The men, two 19-year-olds and one 21 year-old, face charges of extortion, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence and possession of property through crime of over $5,000. They're to appear in court in June. The money said to be stolen from the woman was returned to her by police.

  • Canada will not participate in Durban IV conference amid anti-Semitism concerns

    OTTAWA — Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says the federal government will not be taking part in 20th-anniversary events for an international conference where Israel was singled out for condemnation. In a Twitter post today, the lawmaker says Ottawa confirmed it will avoid the gathering in South Africa known as Durban IV, which he says "continues to be used to push anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for anti-Semitism." The United States and Australia have also stated they will steer clear of events commemorating the 2001 Durban Declaration. The coming event, slated for Sept. 22 and authorized by the United Nations, will mark 20 years since the World Conference on Racism in Durban. The initial conference was consumed by clashes over the Middle East and the legacy of slavery, prompting the U.S. and Israel to walk out during a meeting over a draft resolution that censured Israel and likened Zionism to racism. B'nai Brith Canada chief executive Michael Mostyn says he is "very encouraged" that Ottawa continues to boycott what his group calls a "profoundly flawed" process tinged with anti-Semitism. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Founder of failed B.C. cryptocurrency exchange ordered to pay $535K for broken bitcoin contract

    The founder of a failed B.C. cryptocurrency exchange has been ordered to pay $535,000 to a man who agreed to sell him 50 bitcoin in 2019 — despite the fact the missing commodity is now worth more than $3 million. According to a B.C. Supreme Court judgment, Michael Gokturk wrote to Scott Nelson in August 2019, two months after Nelson transferred bitcoin into Gokturk's digital wallet at an agreed price of $10,700 a piece. Within months, Gokturk's Einstein Exchange would shut its doors amid a B.C. Securities Commission investigation, a cloud of complaints, lawsuits and debts of $16 million owing to customers. "None of this is your problem and I owe you what I owe you," Gokturk wrote to Nelson, who was asking for the money he'd been promised. "Keep these text messages and email records as proof. I am sorry I have been avoiding you. This has been the absolute worst year of my entire existence. These are not excuses, I just don't know what to tell you besides the truth." 'Wire is being set up right now' The details of the correspondence are contained in a B.C. Supreme ruling released this week. Nelson, a Vancouver technology entrepreneur, sued Gokturk for breach of contract in 2019, asking for either the amount the bitcoin was worth on the open market on Feb. 16, 2021 — $3,084,393 — or the amount Gokturk originally agreed to pay. The Einstein Exchange shut its doors in 2019 after a slew of complaints. An interim receiver found that the company had assets of $45,000 and debts of $16 million.(Yvette Brend/CBC) In coming to a decision, Justice Sheila Tucker found Gokturk had breached a contract that concluded on June 7, 2019, when he sent Nelson a text reading: "BTC received! Thank you. Wire is being set up right now. Will send you confirmation." Tucker said the law required her to award Nelson the amount lost at the time of the breach, not the amount his bitcoin would be worth in 2021, following recent astronomical gains. "Using the date of breach to assess the damages puts the defendant in the position he would have been had the contract been fulfilled, Tucker wrote. "The fact that [bitcoin] is worth more now than it was at the time of the contract does not result in an injustice." 'No one will lose their money here' The judgment comes a year and a half after accountants estimated that the Einstein Exchange had "hard" assets of $30,000 in cash and less than $15,000 in cryptocurrency when the court appointed an interim receiver to take control of the company on Nov. 1, 2019. The same report noted that customers were owed around $16 million, noting Nelson's lawsuit and another call from a creditor who said they were owed $7 million but had not yet filed a claim with the court. A visual representation of the digital cryptocurrency, bitcoin. Bitcoin has seen a massive increase in value, which poses a question for judges trying to determine the value of the loss in a contract breach. (Dan Kitwood/Getty Images) Gokturk spoke to the CBC in January 2018 about a storm of online criticism that accompanied the opening of the exchange. Customers claimed that staff were slow to respond and expressed fear they might lose their money. At the time, Gokturk claimed his team was overwhelmed by the response and demand for digital currency and promised that "no one will lose their money here." Gokturk has filed responses to a number of B.C. Supreme Court claims in the months since the collapse of the Einstein Exchange, arguing that he was not personally liable for agreements made with the company. The responses claim the customers signed agreements acknowledging that "some digital currency exchanges had been the subject of cyberattacks that have resulted in the loss or theft of digital currencies to their users and there is a risk that a similar cyberattack could affect Einstein's services and result in the theft or loss of your digital currencies." According to Tucker's decision, Gokturk's counsel withdrew last November, after which he stopped responding to Nelson's lawyer and failed to attend an examination for discovery. He did not respond to a request for comment through LinkedIn. 'Which date do you use?' Evan Thomas, a Toronto-based litigator with Osler who specializes in digital assets and blockchain, says Tucker's decision is notable because it's one of only a few in a growing body of Canadian law to deal with disputes involving cryptocurrency. He says it's interesting to see judges treat bitcoin as property in the same way as a physical asset like a gold bar. Thomas says courts have also had to grapple with the question of how to determine the value of a commodity that has seen such rapid shifts in worth in recent months. A B.C. Supreme Court judge has ruled that the founder of a collapsed bitcoin exchange must pay $535,000 for breaking a contract to purchase 50 bitcoin.(David Horemans/CBC) In the past year alone, bitcoin has risen from around $13,000 Cdn per unit to highs of nearly $80,000. One bitcoin was worth $68,000 Cdn Thursday. "This has come up before in cases about how do you value bitcoin, a cryptocurrency which is a bit unique in commodities in that the prices can change quite dramatically over relatively short periods of times," he said. "So, of course, there's an obvious question: which date do you use?" Thomas says it's well-settled law that breach of contract disputes assign value at the date the breach occurred — which in Gokturk and Nelson's agreement was June 2019, "when the buyer actually failed to pay the money for the bitcoin." The decision says Nelson doesn't know whether Gokturk sold the 50 bitcoin and if he still has any or all of it in his possession. Thomas says it's easy to see how Nelson might feel out of pocket by $2.5 million, even if Gokturk pays the court-ordered amount. But had bitcoin dropped in value instead of soaring in the interim, Thomas says Nelson likely would not have asked for 50 worthless bitcoin as compensation. "The law says it you're going to make that argument when the price goes down, you have to live by the same argument if the price goes up," Thomas said. "We can all disagree on whether that's fair or not, but that's just what the law is."

  • Alberta gets court injunction against planned anti-COVID-19 health order protests

    EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it has taken legal action to stop any planned protests of COVID-19 public health orders, including one at a central Alberta cafe that was closed for not following the rules.On Wednesday, Alberta Health Services closed the Whistle Stop Cafe in the hamlet of Mirror until its owner can demonstrate the ability to comply with health restrictions. The agency says it had received more than 400 complaints against the business since January.Alberta Health Services says it has been granted a pre-emptive court injunction against a planned protest by the cafe owner and supporters.It says it also has received a court order against all other organizers of advertised illegal gatherings and rallies breaching COVID-19 public health orders.There is an ad promoting a rally this weekend at the cafe in Mirror called "The Save Alberta Campout Protest."The ad says the event is a response to "harmful restrictions" imposed by Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, and "the United Conservative Party caucus' ongoing attack on the rights and freedoms of the people of Alberta."Alberta Health Services says the court order restrains the cafe owner and others from organizing, promoting and attending the event."AHS has taken this step due to the ongoing risk to Albertans created by those breaching COVID-19 public health restrictions and advertising social gatherings which, if held, breach current and active CMOH Orders and pose a risk to public health," the agency said in a release Thursday."AHS strongly condemns the intentional disobeying of COVID-19 public health restrictions," The agency says with COVID-19 cases increasing in the province, including the more easily transmitted and potentially more severe variants, there is urgent need to minimize spread to protect all Albertans.Last weekend, hundreds of people gathered near Bowden, also in central Alberta, for a pre-advertised maskless "No More Lockdowns'' protest rodeo.Days later, the premier announced stronger restrictions and doubled fines for scofflawsThis report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021 The Canadian Press

  • Accuser speaks out against junior hockey coach facing sexual assault charge

    The man accusing longtime junior hockey coach Bernie Lynch of sexual assault and assault tells CBC News what he says happened and why it took him more than 30 years to press charges.

  • Two million people vaccinated in B.C., first person with AstraZeneca blood clot

    SURREY, B.C. — The first person in British Columbia to have a rare blood clot associated with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been hospitalized after a family doctor quickly recognized her symptoms, the provincial health officer says. Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday the woman in her 40s contacted her physician about symptoms five or six days after being vaccinated and a blood test confirmed the clot linked to the rare condition. A monitoring program in B.C. provides all doctors with information reminding them of symptoms to look for in case of a clot in the veins or arteries of the legs or arms and in very unusual cases, veins in the brain, Henry said. She said the likelihood of such clots is about one in 100,000 doses and anyone with symptoms such as a persistent severe headache, chest pain and swelling or redness in a limb should seek medical help right away. "I want to make sure that people are monitoring for these unusual symptoms and I know that many people have lots of anxiety about that. So take a deep breath and be assured that this is rare, that physicians know what to do and that if you have concerns that you contact your health-care provider," she said. "We only have to look at places like the U.K. to see how beneficial it has been to stop the outbreaks that we've been seeing," she said of AstraZeneca, which has been linked to three deaths in Canada since last month. Henry said anyone who has had the vaccine can choose to get a different one for their second dose and switching between any two vaccines may provide better protection against COVID-19, but more details on that will be available in the coming weeks after the results of a study in the United Kingdom. British Columbia was expected to reach a vaccination milestone on Thursday, with over two million vaccines administered, representing nearly half of over 4.3 million eligible residents. The province is mostly getting the Pfizer vaccine now, after a slowdown in deliveries of AstraZeneca, Henry said. Health Canada anticipates a total of 36.5 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna as well as AstraZeneca from the Serum Institute of India by June 30, though supplies from that country are expected to be disrupted because of a worsening COVID-19 crisis. Grocery workers aged 18 and up were asked Thursday to register for the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in Fraser Health, the province's largest region and home to a high number of essential workplaces. Dr. Victoria Lee, CEO of Fraser Health, said COVID-19 has spread quickly in the area's multi-generational homes where disadvantaged people don't always find it easy to get away to get vaccinated. "There can be difficulties in terms of having protection at workplaces to prevent transmission as well, so all of that together has led to a greater number of cases and transmission." She said more options will soon be available in Surrey, for example, like vaccination at places of worship, including temples and mosques. Henry said she, Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix met this week with leaders of the South Asian and Chinese communities to better understand their needs related to registration and appointments for vaccines. The single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which has been approved in Canada, may be preferred for some populations so they are not required to return for a second shot, Henry said. She said other provisions, such as sick leave, will also make a difference after it is legislated in the province in the coming weeks. British Columbia recorded 694 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and one more death for a total of 1,592 fatalities from the virus. — By Camille Bains in Vancouver This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Canada boycotting events marking UN anti-racism conference over concerns about anti-Israel statements

    The federal government says it will boycott events commemorating the 20th anniversary of a United Nations anti-racism conference in South Africa, citing the event's legacy of criticizing Israel. A government spokesperson said Canada will join the U.S. and Australia, which have announced already that they won't be attending any of the commemorations scheduled for September. "Canada remains committed, at home and abroad, including at the UN, to advancing human rights, inclusion and combatting antisemitism, islamophobia and systemic racism in all its forms. Canada opposes initiatives at the United Nations and in other multilateral forums that unfairly single out and target Israel for criticism," said the spokesperson. "Canada is concerned that the Durban Process has and continues to be used to push for anti-Israel sentiment and as a forum for antisemitism. That is why we do not plan to attend or participate in events surrounding the 20th anniversary of the Durban Declaration and Program of Action." The 2001 World Conference against Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance, also known as Durban I after the South African city in which it was held, was disrupted by walkouts staged by national delegations offended by anti-Israel sentiments. Canada sent a delegation but then-foreign minister John Manley stayed behind and voiced concerns about the draft communique and a push by some countries to argue that Israel was founded on racist principles. In the end, Canada issued a statement of reservation on its final declaration, which included a statement of concern for the "plight of Palestinian people under foreign occupation." The document stopped short of directly condemning Israel. The Conservative government subsequently boycotted similar events in 2009 and 2011; then-immigration minister Jason Kenney called the conferences a "hatefest." Former federal immigration minister Jason Kenney called the Durban conferences a "hatefest."(THE CANADIAN PRESS) Earlier this year, at the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canada signed an American statement which cited the Durban anniversary and called on countries to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination. That led to speculation that the Liberal government would attend events in the fall. IJVC calls boycott 'shameful' B'nai Brith Canada and the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) issued a statement urging Canada to boycott the event again. "This process has received longstanding support from antisemites who have hijacked the conference agenda to advance their venomous attitudes towards Israel and Jews," they wrote in a media statement. "At a time of continuously rising antisemitism worldwide, Canada must continue its longstanding policy of boycotting Durban and rejecting all efforts to glorify or honour the outrageous events of Durban I." Aaron Lakoff, spokesperson for the Independent Jewish Voices Canada, called the boycott "shameful." "It's absolutely shameful that Canada would turn its back and boycott an international conference fighting racism. What does that say about our country?" he said. "Furthermore, Canada has not yet commented on a major human rights report issued by Human Rights watch that found that Israel is committing crimes of apartheid in Palestine." Last week, Human Rights Watch called on the international community to re-examine their stance on Israel after publishing a report accusing it of "crimes against humanity of apartheid and persecution" against Palestinians. Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the report "fiction" and said the claims were "preposterous and false." "It's clear that Trudeau government talks out of both sides of their mouths because even on a domestic level we see an unwillingness to fight systemic racism," said Lakoff. "The reputation that Canada is trying to build on an international level is completely tarnished by boycotting anti-racism conferences like this."

  • Driver training offered through an Indigenous lens

    Tofino, BC - Lucy Sager grew up along the Highway of Tears in Terrace. The 725-kilometre corridor of highway in British Columbia has been the location of many missing and murdered Indigenous women (MMIW). Driven by a range of factors, including colonization, the disproportionately high number of MMIW is, in part, a result of poverty. Without a driver’s license or access to a vehicle, many First Nations are forced to hitchhike, she said. “The cost of hitchhiking can be your life,” said Sager. “And certainly, I’ve seen that.” After high school, Sager went on to work in construction but struggled to hire First Nations in the surrounding communities. “I would ask chief and council in multiple territories, ‘what is the biggest challenge for your people going to work?’” she said. “And consistently – for five years – it was driver’s licenses.” The insight prompted Sager to return to school to become a driving instructor and launch the All Nations Driving Academy, which delivers driving courses through an Indigenous lens. “I did this with the intention to support nations to have their own driving schools,” she said. “I was finding that in Indigenous communities [across B.C.] only five to 25 per cent of people have a valid driver's license.” In coordination with Hayden Seitcher of the Tla-o-qui-aht youth warriors, Iris Frank, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation education manager, and ICBC, Sager hosted a two-week driver training session at the Best Western Plus Tin Wis Resort in Tofino. “In community, a lot of the parents don’t have a car of their own,” said Seitcher. “So when [training] like this comes to where you are, it helps a lot … especially with the L [license] because it’s another incentive to start studying.” Bringing services like driver training to First Nations communities helps “remove barriers” for Nuu-chah-nulth people, said Frank. If you are caught driving without a license in B.C., you face a fine between $500 and $2,000. A court may also sentence you to six months in jail. If you are caught driving while prohibited a second time, you face a similar fine and a court might sentence you up to one year in jail. “If you go to jail, then you have a criminal record,” said Sager. “And if you have children, your kids go into care. It’s actually super serious.” For many coastal communities, not only is travelling to Port Alberni for driving lessons logistically difficult, it is financially inaccessible, said Frank. “All services don't stop in Port Alberni,” she said. Through funding from ICBC and Chee Mamuk, an Indigenous program run through the BC Centre of Disease Control, 21 participants from Ka:’yu:’k't'h'/Che:k:tles7et'h', Ahousaht, Tla-o-qui-aht, Huu-ay-aht and Ucluelet First Nations received Class 7L and Class 4 Student Courses for free. Since launching the All Nations Driving Academy over three years ago, Sager has continued to mobilize her efforts by studying a doctorate in social sciences to determine the impact of colonization on driver's licensing for Indigenous people in Canada. Research on the topic has been studied in New Zealand and Australia, but never in Canada, she said. For some, their first experience in a car was when they were being driven away to residential school, explained Sager. “There’s a lot of trauma around the car,” she said. The rates of death, hospital admission and injury related to motor vehicle collisions are twice as high among Indigenous populations than the general Canadian population, according to a 2013 study published in the Canadian Journal of Rural Medicine. Between 1992 and 2006, motor vehicle collisions were the leading cause of death for Indigenous children aged 1 to 4 years old. With a rate of 5.6 per 100,000, it was nearly four times higher than the rate for other B.C. children, according to the 2016 report Where the Rubber Meets the Road: Reducing the Impact of Motor Vehicle Crashes on Health and Well-being in BC. Through exposure therapy, Sager said she hopes to create positive memories for First Nations people so they feel safe in a vehicle. “I want people to feel like they’re safe to move their life forward,” she said. “There’s so many incredible stories like mothers getting reunited with their children and people who have chosen a life of sobriety because now they can be a legal, compliant driver and get a job.” Frank said she hopes the nation continues with the pilot project after debriefing with Seitcher and Sager to determine how they can improve it for Nuu-chah-nulth members going forward. Not only do the courses provide members living in Ty-Histanis or Esowista the ability to complete simple daily duties, such as checking their mail in nearby towns, it gives them another skill set to add to their resume, said Frank. “When people get a driver's license [they’re] challenging systems,” said Sager. “We're challenging systems of policing – like justice, corrections and health, because there's this whole conversation around social mobility. When people start to rise, we're disrupting how people are also kept down. And I will say it's rocking the boat, and I think it's rocking it in a really good way.” Melissa Renwick, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Ha-Shilth-Sa

  • 2 more cases of COVID-19 on P.E.I., 3 new public exposure sites

    Prince Edward Island's Chief Public Health Office is reporting two more cases of COVID-19 on the Island Thursday. Both people are in their 20s, said a written release from the province. One travelled outside Atlantic Canada and one travelled within Atlantic Canada. A news release said one of the cases is linked to three new public exposure sites: Walmart Charlottetown May 4 from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. Home Depot Charlottetown May 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tim Hortons/Esso in Borden-Carleton May 5 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. The news release says anyone who was at these locations during the time periods should closely monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop. This brings the number of active cases on P.E.I. to nine. There have been 185 positive cases in total, with two hospitalizations and no deaths. Reminder about symptoms The symptoms of COVID-19 can include: Fever. Cough or worsening of a previous cough. Possible loss of taste and/or smell. Sore throat. New or worsening fatigue. Headache. Shortness of breath. Runny nose. More from CBC P.E.I.

  • Muslim, civil liberties groups to appeal Quebec court ruling on religious symbols law

    MONTREAL — Two groups that unsuccessfully challenged Quebec's secularism law in court said Thursday they will appeal last month's ruling. The National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association said in a statement Thursday the law known as Bill 21 makes Quebecers who wear symbols such as hijabs, turbans and kippas second-class citizens. "We promised that we would not stop fighting until second-class citizenship ends for all Quebecers," said Yusuf Faqiri, the council's director of Quebec affairs. Quebec Superior Court Justice Marc-André Blanchard acknowledged in his April 20 ruling that the law violates the rights of Muslim women and has dehumanizing consequences for those who wear religious symbols. But he largely upheld the law, which the province had shielded from charter challenges by invoking the notwithstanding clause. Bill 21 was adopted in June 2019 and prohibits public sector workers who are deemed to be in positions of authority, including teachers, police officers and judges, from wearing religious symbols such as hijabs and turbans on the job. The law makes pre-emptive use of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms' notwithstanding clause, which shields legislation from court challenges over violations of fundamental rights. The Quebec government has said it will appeal because the ruling struck down clauses pertaining to English-language school boards and members of the provincial legislature. A teachers union has said it will also appeal, arguing the law infringes on the rights of its members to work in the profession. Four separate lawsuits challenging Bill 21 were merged into one trial, which was held over several weeks at the end of last year. Parties have 30 days to appeal and until an appeal is heard, the law remains in effect. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Liberals pressed to ease access to EI parental leave to help unemployed moms

    OTTAWA — The federal government is being asked to give new and soon-to-be moms a Mother's Day gift by closing a hole in the safety net preventing some from having their maternity leave fully covered. As is, eligible workers need a minimum number of hours on the job to qualify for employment insurance benefits, including maternity and parental leave. But many moms have been unable to work because of pandemic-related job losses, and been caught by the EI safety net. When a new mother receiving regular benefits gives birth, they have to file a new claim for maternity and parental benefits, meaning they need to meet the hours requirement anew, even though they have been unable to work because of the pandemic. Opposition critics say they worry new parents might be forced to stay home without income support, or potentially be forced to look for work before they're ready and able. The Conservatives are asking the Liberals to allow expecting mothers to qualify for their full employment insurance parental leave, even if they are currently receiving federal unemployment aid. The call follows a similar request made by the federal New Democrats to Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough that said a current workaround to allow unemployed mothers to qualify for EI wasn't working. Qualtrough told the House of Commons on Thursday that she would look at how to improve the EI system for workers, and mothers in particular. "Women, of course as we know, they've been hit the hardest through this pandemic," Qualtrough said in question period. "We are there for all Canadian workers, women in particular, and we are committed to modernizing our EI system to be even more there for them." It was just ahead of Mother's Day last year that the Liberals dealt with another unexpected flaw in the pandemic safety net where women who identified as pregnant on their EI applications weren't automatically moved over to the Canada Emergency Response Benefit. Since the EI system kicked back up in late September, just over 298,000 parents have received maternity and parental leave benefits for a combined value of nearly $2.7 billion, according to the latest federal data. A handful of mothers-to-be worried they won't be able to qualify for their full benefits told Conservative critic Raquel Dancho their stories during a virtual roundtable on Thursday morning. Some spoke about not knowing how they would pay the bills, expressed frustrations at ongoing parental leave issues, and highlighted how they're now scrambling to make the hours hoping that they can work enough. "These are real situations with women and men ... trying to figure out how to do this at a very uncertain time," Dancho said at the end of the roundtable. "It's an overwhelming time as it is, let alone now, and I think a lot of you really nailed it when you said, you know, parents have dealt with so much this year and now this is just one more thing and deeply unfair." Federal officials had come up with a workaround to the hours issue, giving a blanket, one-time credit to applicants who weren't able to work because of the pandemic and needed federal aid. In a letter last month to Qualtrough, NDP critic Daniel Blaikie noted some expectant mothers had the credit applied to their EI claims even though they had enough hours, which then made it impossible for them to have enough hours to access their maternity leave once their baby comes. He suggested the government consider giving expecting parents an option to set aside their one-time credit of insurable hours to use instead for qualifying for maternity and parental leave. "It's so frustrating to not see any kind of co-ordinated and systematic policy response on the part of the government," Blaikie said in an interview. "There's more than one way to solve this problem. What you need is that will and the volition on the part of government to make it a priority, and I can't figure out why that's not something that they're willing to focus in on." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. Jordan Press, The Canadian Press

  • Former Sask. police officer has joined 'crackpots' posting COVID-19 misinformation, says professor

    A former Saskatoon police officer has joined the ranks of "crackpots" who spread COVID-19 misinformation online, says a professor who specializes in social media. University of Regina professor of educational technology and media Alec Couros says these conspiracy theorists will do their best to "leverage" the statements made in an eight-minute Facebook video by former officer Nathan Lynchuk. "They reject most science. They reject most experts. But when they find a dissenter, they latch onto them because it fits their particular narrative," Couros said. Lynchuk was identified at a recent anti-mask children's festival in downtown Saskatoon. A crowd of maskless parents hugged and talked without physical distancing while their kids played games and got their faces painted. Saskatoon police have issued nearly a dozen tickets so far to those in attendance for violating public health laws. The current legal maximum gathering size is 10 people. In the Facebook video posted this week, Lynchuk said he was assigned temporary desk duty and told he'd have to be tested while the matter was investigated. Lynchuk said he decided to quit. A large crowd attended a maskless children's festival at a downtown Saskatoon park on Saturday in violation of public health laws which limit outdoor gatherings to 10 people. No tickets have been issued.(CBC) Lynchuk said the children's event was simply a group of "normal people" who believe in freedom. He dismissed the seriousness of COVID, saying most people who contract it don't get sick. He said he didn't want to follow the government's agenda anymore. "I haven't been believing in what's being enforced," Lynchuk. Lynchuk could not be reached for comment Thursday. Couros said Lynchuk is "parroting" many of the anti-science conspiracy theories floating around the internet. Couros said any message from a former police officer will have an impact, but that he hopes it will be limited. "It becomes very powerful, especially for those who already believe and who already drink this Kool-Aid. It may bring a few people over, but most people will probably see right through this," he said. Public health physician Dr. Cory Neudorf said COVID-19 being a major threat should be obvious to everyone, especially to police officers and other front-line emergency responders. He said Lynchuk's video makes it harder to educate the public and keep everyone safe. "It just adds to confusion for people. I don't think this is the view of the majority of police or their leadership," Neudorf said. University of Regina professor Alec Courose says COVID-19 conspiracy theorists will latch on to anyone in authority who makes a statement matching their anti-science beliefs.(Submitted by Alec Couros) Neudorf said COVID-19 restrictions are an attempt to keep people safe, similar to impaired driving or speeding laws. He said they need to be enforced to be taken seriously. Neudorf agreed laws must not infringe on freedoms unnecessarily, but said COVID-19 laws are a temporary, reasonable response to a global threat. The Saskatoon Police Service declined to comment on Lynchuk or the video, but did say in an email that police are "committed to upholding and enforcing the restrictions under the Public Health Order in our community's fight against COVID-19." The Saskatchewan Health Authority also sent an email response. It said the SHA is "highly concerned" about these continued "freedom" rallies and anti-masking events spreading misinformation. "This is not only offensive but dangerous, as it publicly downplays the significant risk of harm and death created by community transmission of this virus," read the statement.

  • Politically sensitive 'Made in Israel' wine-labelling case sent back to food agency

    TORONTO — A finding that wine from the West Bank can be labelled as a product of Israel was not reasoned properly and should now be thrashed out again, the Federal Court of Appeal has ruled. As a result, the appellate court said the politically sensitive case, which at one point threatened to put Middle East politics on trial, should go back to the Complaints and Appeals Office of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. "The administrative decision maker must demonstrate that its interpretation of the relevant provisions is consistent with their text, context and purpose," Chief Justice Marc Noel said. "Here this demonstration is totally lacking." The case arose in 2017, when Dr. David Kattenburg, of Winnipeg, raised concerns that wines produced by Psagot and Shiloh Winery, located in the West Bank, were from Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, not Israel itself. He argued the wines should not, under Canadian law, be branded as Product of Israel. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency initially sided with him. However, the agency reversed course after some Jewish groups protested and Global Affairs Canada said the West Bank could be considered Israeli territory under the Canada-Israel free trade agreement. In July 2019, a Federal Court judge found the settlements were not part of the State of Israel and the labelling was therefore misleading and deceptive. She sent the case back to the food inspection agency, saying Canadian consumers needed to know exactly what they were buying. "One peaceful way in which people can express their political views is through their purchasing decisions," then-judge Anne Mactavish wrote, prompting the federal government to appeal. In its analysis, the Federal Court of Appeal said the food agency was required to interpret and apply Canadian laws to decide whether the wine labels were indeed false or misleading. The view of Global Affairs that the West Bank falls under the Canada-Israel Free Trade Agreement played a "determinative role" in the food agency's decision that the labelling was legal, Noel said. However, that was not enough to decide whether the agency's ruling had been reasonable, he said. "We simply have no idea how the agency construed its legislation in coming to the conclusion that the labels are compliant," Noel said. Noel said the agency, in taking a fresh look at the case, will want to hear from the affected parties, including Psagot, which had been unaware of the case until it reached Federal Court. Noel also made it clear the agency is not bound by Mactavish's reasons. "It will be open to the agency, as the decider of the merits of the labelling issue, to come to whatever outcome it thinks appropriate, provided that its interpretation and application of the relevant provisions to the facts in issue can be seen to be reasonable," Noel said. Psagot bills itself as an award-winning winery 15 minutes north of Jerusalem. It says its wines are produced by Israelis under auspices of an Israeli company in an Israeli community subject to Israeli law in Israeli territory. "Put simply, Psagot Winery proudly produces wines that are products of Israel," it says. The winery said it was pleased the Federal Court of Appeal had now sent the case back to the food agency with direction the lower court's decision was not binding, and that Psagot can make submissions. Dimitri Lascaris, the lawyer who acted for Kattenburg, said the government had again failed to persuade the court that the food agency had acted reasonably. The agency will not succeed in justifying its decision, he said. "The reason for this is simple: As Canada’s government has long acknowledged, the West Bank is not part of Israel," Lascaris said. "The settlements in which these wines produced are, in the words of the U.N. Security Council, a 'flagrant violation of international law'." Some Jewish groups called the ruling a victory, with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs saying the case was "part of a broader campaign to boycott Israel and Israeli goods." Michael Bueckert, vice-president of Canadians for Justice and Peace in the Middle East, said the organization was disappointed. "There's no question that it is both false and misleading to apply "Product of Israel" labels to goods from illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank," Bueckert said. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. Colin Perkel, The Canadian Press

  • 3 people hospitalized after massive fire engulfs St. Albert seniors' residence

    Three people were hospitalized — and more than 160 seniors have been displaced — after a massive fire broke out at a seniors' residence in St. Albert, northwest of Edmonton Thursday night. Two people were treated for smoke inhalation and were in serious condition, and a third person suffered minor lacerations, officials said, after fire engulfed the Citadel Mews West Continuing Care Facility just before 8 p.m. The building is near the Sturgeon Community Hospital, between St. Albert Trail and Erin Ridge Drive, south of Erin Ridge Road. The fire forced the entire complex to be evacuated and saw firefighters from across the region called in to assist. St Albert Mayor Cathy Heron said many of the displaced residents were living in the extended care wing of the facility. "The priority will be finding space for every one of those residents and making sure they're cared for," Heron said in an interview Friday. Heron, who was at the scene Thursday night, said it was the largest fire she had ever seen and watching residents be evacuated was overwhelming. She commended firefighters for their coordinated efforts to extinguish it and ensure residents were safe. Heron said the offer of donations and care for the displaced residents has been overwhelming. "I love my community and the residents, they have responded with their hearts, which they always do." At least 167 seniors were displaced. Alberta Health Services said about 129 long term care residents and 38 designated supportive living residents were evacuated from the complex. Those numbers don't account for residents of the independent living wing of the complex, AHS said. The evacuated residents were relocated to the St. Albert Inn. Most were accommodated in hotel rooms and others were placed in available beds in other long-term care facilities in the region. The city is working with Alberta Health Services to ensure residents are appropriately cared for and provided transportation, the city said in a news release. Firefighters remained on scene throughout Friday morning, assessing extensive smoke and water damage to the property. In a statement Friday, the city asked for residents to stay away from the scene during the investigation, There's no word yet on the cause of the fire or a full estimate on the damages. Jackson Brown, 17, said he spotted smoke and helped some people leave the building. "All the alarms are going off and there was about four or five of us evacuating everyone, just going door-to-door trying to just get every one out," he said in an interview Thursday night. "Then the firefighters and police got here and of course helped us." Police officers were called to assist firefighters around 8 p.m. Officers blocked off nearby roads and helped residents evacuate the building. Residents were transported by bus to a muster point in the Costco parking lot, RCMP said. The St. Albert Alliance Church has opened its doors to residents until others arrangements could be made. Residents evacuated the Citadel Mews residence Thursday night after a fire broke out that engulfed much of the building. (Submitted by Jackson Brown) Fire crews from St. Albert, Morinville, Spruce Grove, Edmonton and Strathcona County all helped at the scene. A spokesperson for Edmonton Fire Services said some of its firefighters assisted with the blaze. According to the Christenson Communities website, the two Citadel Mews residences combined have about 175 units.

  • Bodies of man and son recovered from submerged car in Quebec's Lanaudiere region

    SAINT-MICHEL-DES-SAINTS, Que. — A man and a child were found dead on Wednesday after their car went off the road and plunged into a river in Quebec's Lanaudiere region. Quebec provincial police confirmed today that the bodies of Jonas Dubé, 29, and Weyko Jacob, 7, were discovered in the submerged car in St-Michel-des-Saints, about 170 kilometres north of Montreal. The Atikamekw band council of Manawan said in a press release the father and son were members of the community who had been missing since Tuesday night. A citizen called police at about 1 p.m. on Wednesday about a car that had skidded off the road and gone into the water. Officers on the scene found the car upside down and underwater and called in fire and rescue services, who discovered the bodies. Police say a collision specialist is investigating the cause and time of the accident, which took place sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday afternoon. A mechanical inspection has been ordered for the car. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 6, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Regina man charged after allegedly emailing threats to Prime Minister's Office

    A 59-year-old man from Regina faces a charge of uttering threats for an email police say he sent to the Prime Minister's Office last weekend. Police in Regina were notified Wednesday of the email by the Prime Minister's Office, according to a news release from the Regina Police Service. The email, sent Saturday, detailed threats about damaging the Saskatchewan Legislative Building and the Court of Queen's Bench, according to police. Threats to the safety of an out-of-province physician and a retired judge were also made in the email, police allege. The major crimes unit investigated and arrested the 59-year-old man at a home in Regina on May 5 without incident. He appeared in court on Thursday morning on a charge of uttering threats.

  • Edmonton doctor charged in alleged $4M overbilling fraud scheme

    An Edmonton physician is charged with over-billing the Alberta government between $3.5 million and $4.1 million in an alleged fraud scheme dating back to 2013. Dr. Yifei Shi, 33, was arrested April 23, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release Friday. She has been charged with one global count each of fraud over $5,000 and theft over $5,000. The fraudulent billing scheme dated back to 2013 and was ongoing, police said. Alberta Justice asked the EPS economic crimes section in April to help the Service Alberta Health Investigations Unit with the arrest, police said. Shi is listed as a family medicine practitioner on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta website. The website says she is inactive and not accepting new patients. The website says the doctor has not faced any disciplinary actions in the past. It says she completed her undergraduate training in 2010 and joined the college's general register in July 2013. A profile of Shi on the Canadian Association of Medical Aesthetics website says Shi "has pursued a special interest in cosmetic medicine and cosmetic injectables" since receiving her medical degree from the University of Alberta in 2013 The profile says she attends "various courses" and learns from her peers. "She understands that each cosmetic treatment is best custom tailored to the patient and finds designing a specific cosmetic treatment for her patients very exciting," it says. "In her spare time, she loves exploring the world with her young family."