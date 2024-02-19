Currys takeover battle looms as JD.com eyes bid

Currys sign

Currys could be at the centre of a takeover battle after Chinese e-commerce group JD.com said it was considering an offer for the company.

The potential bid emerged after Currys said at the weekend it had rejected a £700m takeover approach from US investment firm Elliott.

JD.com said it was "in the very preliminary stages" of making an offer for the electrical goods retailer.

Currys operates more than 800 stores globally and employs 28,000 people.

Its UK business includes about 300 stores with 15,000 staff.