'Cursed' Ted Cruz Blamed For 'Kiss Of Death' In Embarrassing NFL Playoffs Loss

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) is getting blamed for another sports loss in the Lone Star State ― and this time, he wasn’t even in attendance.

Cruz tweeted a message in support of the Dallas Cowboys, which might’ve seemed like a safe bet given that they were the heavy favorites playing at home against the Green Bay Packers going into Sunday’s NFL playoffs match:

But that’s not how things shook out as the Packers trounced the Cowboys, 48-32.

That helped feed the growing notion among Cruz’s critics on social media that he’s a jinx to the teams he loves.

He was blamed for cursing the Texas Longhorns when he turned up to support the team earlier this year as they lost their Sugar Bowl matchup against the Washington Huskies.

He has also been blamed for the Houston Astros losing last autumn in the American League Championship Series, for jinxing the Houston Rockets in the NBA playoffs in 2018 and for Texas Tech’s defeat in the NCAA finals in 2017, all with Cruz in attendance.

Last year, Cruz angrily denied that he was cursing his favorite teams, calling Rolling Stone magazine “lying hacks” for an article on he subject.

Now, some fans are taking the Cowboys’ loss out on Cruz:

Someone with the Cowboys organization should’ve been tasked with preventing this Cruz kiss of death. https://t.co/nu52VlTGYk — Mark Easterly (@chilicook) January 15, 2024

And then the Cowboys lost. Ted Cruz the jinx, true to form. https://t.co/gxLcbXPMNC — Mark R. Yzaguirre (@markyzaguirre) January 15, 2024

The Ted Cruz curse continues. https://t.co/slN55UL92R — Sgt Joker (@TheSGTJoker) January 15, 2024

First UT now the Cowboys 🤦🏽♂️ Stay away from Texas sports you jinx — Ash'Ley Rushin (@rushgotjokes) January 15, 2024

He did it again https://t.co/QWAHjgjEZ7 — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 15, 2024

ted cruz being the kiss of death to texas sports is hopefully how people will stop voting for him https://t.co/Oltu5q0eqc — camille (@CamiFleming) January 15, 2024

Ted Cruz now 0-for-2 in attempting to seize things in the month of January. https://t.co/oF7FbHN4jJ — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) January 14, 2024

All of a sudden, the score makes sense https://t.co/iA6LbAMxQshttps://t.co/7L8BGSgRNx — Fidel Martinez (@fidmart85) January 14, 2024

YOU BLEW IT AGAIN!!!!! — Alex Matthew (Golf Legend) (@alexxz4nder) January 14, 2024

making my millions by betting against everyone ted cruz roots for pic.twitter.com/WdaSKbDR6v — nick (@nick_pants) January 14, 2024

The Cruz kiss of death. They never had a chance.😂 https://t.co/FaxLQcWNCf — Dr Tongue (@McDrtongue) January 15, 2024