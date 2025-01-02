Curtis Wilkie shares Carter campaign memories
Curtis Wilkie, a former Boston Globe reporter, shares his experiences covering Jimmy Carter's campaign and presidency, highlighting memorable moments and Carter's post-presidency achievements.
Curtis Wilkie, a former Boston Globe reporter, shares his experiences covering Jimmy Carter's campaign and presidency, highlighting memorable moments and Carter's post-presidency achievements.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The highly decorated Army soldier inside a Tesla Cybertruck packed with fireworks that exploded outside Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas shot himself in the head just before detonation, authorities said Thursday.
The president-elect earlier said that the killer was a "criminal coming in" to the country The post Fox News Fact-Checks Trump on New Orleans Terror Suspect’s Citizenship, Says He Was Born in the US | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
President-elect Donald Trump claimed he “was right about everything” early Thursday morning, hours after wrongly trying to link the New Orleans attack to migrants. “Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, shortly after midnight. “This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership.” In a follow-up post, he proclaimed in the third person: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.”
Outgoing President Joe Biden will award the second-highest civilian medal to two of Donald Trump’s political foes, in a final affront to the president-elect before he takes office. Liz Cheney and Bennie Thompson will be honored with the Presidential Citizens Medal for their work in leading the congressional investigation into the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, when Trump supporters tried to block the certification of Biden’s presidential victory. This will rattle Trump, who previously claime
Donald Trump Jr. has trashed his father’s annual New Year’s Eve bash at Mar-a-Lago on his “Triggered with Don Jr.” podcast, calling it “amateur night” and saying guests have often treated him like a “freaking imbecile.” Footage of this year’s celebrations captured Donald and Melania Trump, running mate J.D. Vance (and his wife Usha) and partying MAGA supporters clapping and singing along to Village People’s “YMCA.” First buddy Elon Musk had his son, X, on his shoulders; Lara Trump, wife of Don J
The man the FBI says rammed his truck into New Year's revelers had been having severe financial difficulties despite holding a $120,000-a-year job
Donald Trump accompanied his wife in a black tuxedo.
The man suspected of being behind Tesla Cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas was a “big” supporter of Donald Trump and voted for him in November, a senior law enforcement official tells the Daily Beast. That revelation came from an interview between Matthew Livelsberger’s loved ones and investigators, the source said. His family added that they believed the 37-year-old Green Beret, who died in Wednesday’s blast outside Trump International Hotel, had Republican leanings. The revelation tracks with o
Russian natural gas has stopped flowing to Europe via Ukraine after a five-year transit contract expired.
Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts slammed what he described as “dangerous” talk by some officials about ignoring federal court rulings, using an annual report weeks before President-elect Donald Trump takes office to stress the importance of an independent judiciary.
The vanquished party is always one election away from redemption.
As Americans reckoned with the New Orleans terrorist attack, we were reminded what it's like to have a narcissist like Donald Trump as president.
The new couple were first spotted holding hands in early December, before Don Jr.'s split from longtime fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle had been revealed
Tech billionaire Elon Musk defended his move to demonetize his critics’ content on his social platform X and maintained the decision did not violate free speech. “The first amendment is protection for ‘free speech’, not ‘paid speech’ ffs,” Musk wrote Wednesday on X. Musk, the owner of X, was responding to a user who poked…
As Trump and his incoming administration threaten Mexican drug cartels, experts warn their plan could create more violence and put Americans in danger
The suspected terror attacker who killed at least 15 people in New Orleans has been identified - as names of the victims begin to emerge. The FBI said Shamsud-Din Jabbar, 42, died in a shoot-out with police and was born and raised in America. Sky's US partner NBC News obtained a picture of him from officials in Texas, where he lived.
The X owner has launched yet another attack on the PM.
Last month, in the waning days of the Biden administration, the SEC set a tight deadline of several days for demanding that Elon Musk pay a settlement or face civil charges relating to alleged securities violations during his $44 billion takeover of Twitter in 2022. Musk broke the news himself in a social-media post: “Oh Gary, how could you do this to me?” he wrote, referring to SEC Chair Gary Gensler. He added a smiley-face emoji but attached a legal letter condemning the “improperly motivated” ultimatum: “We demand to know who directed these actions—whether it was you or the White House.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A vehicle caught fire and exploded Wednesday outside the lobby of President-elect Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas, authorities said.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre ended the year with a lengthy video called ‘Wackos’ about the Liberal government. Political science professor Lori Turnbull says Conservatives are in ‘election mode’ as added pressure mounts on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step aside as leader.