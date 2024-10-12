Cush Jumbo's My London: 'Most iconic Londoner... can I say me?'

Home is …

Between the Sussex coast and London. I grew up in south London, so will always think of London as where I’m from. I live with my six-year-old son, an elderly poodle and two cats.

Where do you stay in London?

I love to stay at The Londoner in Leicester Square when I’m working. It’s normally an area I would steer clear of but the rooms are so quiet, it’s near all the theatres, has an amazing spa and does a banging dirty martini.

The Londoner Hotel (Andrew Beasley)

Where was your first flat?

It was on Finchley Road in Swiss Cottage, opposite my drama school and above a nightclub where I worked as a waitress. It was pretty dingy and had a weird caretaker but my friend Katy and I loved it because it had a metal spiral staircase.

What was your first job?

A paper round in south London.

What’s the best meal you’ve had?

Handmade pasta at Lina Stores in Soho. I was with a movie director and we both loved it.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

Have one day per year when nobody can bring a car into London. So we can all sit and have picnics in the middle of the street and the noise stops for a second.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

Home for a party in my kitchen.

Who do you call when you want to have fun?

Poppy Delevingne, she knows how to boogie.

Who is the most iconic Londoner?

Can I say me?

What is the best thing a cabbie has ever said to you?

“My wife loves you, can we call her now?” We did and she was thrilled.

What’s your favourite beauty spot?

Skin Design London — the facials there are incredible.

Where would you recommend for a first date?

St Paul’s Cathedral. At the weekend that part of London is wonderfully quiet. You get the beauty of the architecture and can also hit a cute café or rooftop bar afterwards; you’ll look cultured and cool. My boyfriend took me recently and it was just gorgeous.

Have you ever had a run-in with a London police officer?

No, but I always say thank you if I see them policing a festival or big event.

What’s your biggest extravagance?

Smelly candles and skincare. I’d rather have one pair of jeans all year but have a nice smelling house and good skin.

(Diptyque)

What are you up to at the moment for work?

Macbeth with David Tennant at the Harold Pinter Theatre.

What do you collect?

I don’t collect anything. I don’t really understand the point.

Which shops do you rely on?

Reformation for its beautiful dresses. Marks & Spencer for the train picnics. Selfridges for gifts and underwear. Argos for every plastic toy of my son’s dreams. Neal’s Yard for cheese.

Neal’s Yard Dairy (Rebecca Reid)

What podcast are you currently obsessed with?

Origins with Cush Jumbo!

What’s your favourite work of art in London?

The National Theatre — I think it’s a beautiful building.

What was the last thing you googled?

“How to make a new toy look like an old toy” (my son lost his favourite giraffe). A lot of Vaseline was involved.

What app can you not live without?

Trainline.

Who is your hero?

Sir Ian McKellen. The dude fell off the stage and still plans to go back out on tour. Suck it up, people.

(Dave Benett/Getty Images)

What’s your London secret?

I know where all the best toilets in central London are for emergencies and last-minute changes of clothes.