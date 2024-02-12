Customer finds clerk’s hidden pen camera with 100 videos of people in bathroom, cops say

A customer tried to leave a note for a store clerk about a broken toilet only to discover she was secretly being recorded, Texas police say.

Pierre Holt, 32, is accused of using a pen camera to secretly record customers in the women’s bathroom of the Houston store where he worked, according to a probable cause affidavit filed Feb. 10 in Harris County.

Holt’s scheme was discovered by a customer Jan. 14, police said.

When the woman had trouble flushing the toilet, she tried to leave a note using a pen and paper left inside the bathroom, the affidavit said.

She realized the pen was actually a recording device — one that police discovered contained more than 100 video files of customers being recorded without their knowledge, according to court records.

Holt became hostile when the customer tried to leave with the device, but she was able to run from the store with the camera in her possession, police said.

In addition to footage of customers, the device also contained a video of Holt positioning the camera, police said.

Houston officials encourage any other potential victims who may have used the bathroom in the store located at 900 Prairie Street, to contact law enforcement.

Holt, of Houston, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with invasive visual recording, according to court records.

McClatchy News reached out to Holt’s attorney Feb. 12 for comment but did not immediately receive a a response.

Police also located two guns behind the convenience store counter, the affidavit said. Holt was convicted of aggravated robbery in 2011 and is prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

As a result, he is also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.

He is being held on a combined $87,500 bond.

School janitor’s hidden bathroom cameras record teachers — and his face, Texas cops say

Child porn falls from the ceiling in office of convicted former attorney, PA cops say

Boy Scouts volunteer hid cameras in camp bathroom, then got caught on footage, feds say