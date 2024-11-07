Customers flock to 'Britain's cheapest chippy' selling meals for a PENNY

Customers have been flocking to "Britain's cheapest chippy" after they began selling meals - for just a PENNY. The Island House, in Shard End, Birmingham, is offering the bargain deal for four days with several items on the menu being slashed to 1p. Fish and chips, chicken and chips, kebab meat and chips as well as sausage and chips are all included in the "bonkers" opening promotion. Customers began queuing up from 11am yesterday (Wed) to get their hands on the cut-price meals which usually cost between £3.25-£6.95.