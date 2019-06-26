These Adult Bike Helmets On Amazon Are Actually Cute

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Maybe you’re trying to get more exercise, cut down on carbon emissions or just spend more time outside. No matter how you spin it, bicycles are a great way to do that. With a growing number of bike lanes in U.S. cities and bike-sharing programs popping up everywhere, it’s easier than ever to get rolling — but it’s also easier to get hurt.
We all know we should always wear a helmet when on a bike. Studies show that wearing a helmet can reduce your risk of serious brain injury and death during a fall or collision. It’s a simple step that can save your life.
Though you should be wearing a helmet no matter what it looks like, we get that sometimes you want a helmet that’s safe and somewhat cute. And, fortunately, there are actually a ton of cute options on Amazon. We found one brand that designs helmets in dozens of fun prints and patterns for riders of all ages, including this pink lemon style . There are also a few foldable helmets that can be packed up and tossed into your bag for bulk-free biking, and even a helmet that looks like a sun hat!
So you can buy a helmet before you next bike outing, we’ve rounded up adult bike helmets on Amazon that are actually cute. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Nutcase Solid Street Bike Helmet for Adults
Thousand Adult Anti-Theft Guarantee Bike Helmet
Ftiier Folding Helmet Bicycle Cycling Road Bike Collapsible Foldable Portable Helmet
Straw Hat Bike Helmet
GIORO Skateboard Helmet Impact Resistance Safe Helmet
174Hudson Stack Helmet, CPSC Certified Lightweight Folding and Portable Helmet
Retrospec CM-1 Classic Commuter Bike/Skate/Multi-Sport Helmet with 10 Vents
BERN Unlimited Watts EPS Summer Helmet
Overade Plixi Fit Foldable Bicycle Helmet
Triple Eight Gotham Dual Certified Skateboard and Bike Helmet
