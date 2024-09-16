The Cutest Family Moments on the Emmys 2024 Red Carpet

From hosts Dan and Eugene Levy to Christine Baranski and her daughter Lily Cowles, see who brought their relatives for a special night out at the Emmys

Kevin Mazur/Getty (2), Frazer Harrison/Getty Dan and Eugene Levy; Christine Baranski and Lily Cowles; Taylor Zakhar Perez and Antoinette Zakhar

Emmys hosts Dan and Eugene Levy aren't the only ones having a family night out at the Emmy Awards 2024.

Many people made a night of it with their nearest and dearest, including nominee Christine Baranski, who brought her daughter Lily Cowles, and Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez took his mother Antoinette Zakhar as his date to the ceremony.

See all the attendees with their loved ones on the red carpet as they made their way into Los Angeles' Peacock Theater.

Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Dan Levy and Eugene Levy

The Levys were ready for their big night as the awards show's hosts. Ahead of the ceremony, Dan Levy rocked a statement collar on the carpet, while his father Eugene looked dapper in black.

Christine Baranski and Lily Cowles

Kevin Mazur/Getty Christine Baranski and Lily Cowles

Christine Baranski had a rare outing with daughter Lily Cowles, whom she shares with her husband of 41 years, Matthew Cowles.

Taylor Zakhar Perez and Antoinette Zakhar

Frazer Harrison/Getty Antoinette Zakhar and Taylor Zakhar Perez

For his Emmys plus-one, Taylor Zakhar Perez took his mother Antoinette Zakhar for a glamorous night out in Los Angeles.

Gina Torres and Delilah Fishburne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Gina Torres and Delilah Fishburne

Gina Torres had a Wicked moment in pink and green on the red carpet with her daughter, Delilah Fishburne, whom she shares with ex-husband Laurence Fishburne.

In a red carpet interview with PEOPLE, Delilah revealed that she "doesn't watch" her mother's shows, which include Suits, 9-1-1: Lone Star and Gossip Girl.

"Not saying you're not talented, because I mean, you're here," Delilah clarifies. "I think honestly, I wouldn't really have to watch a show with my mom in it to know that my mom's a boss."

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez

Amy Sussman/Getty Mayan Lopez and George Lopez

George Lopez and Mayan Lopez shared a father-daughter night at the 2024 Emmys, where George presented outstanding lead actor in a comedy.

Enzo Sisti and Lorenzo Sisti

Amy Sussman/Getty Lorenzo Sisti and Enzo Sisti

Ripley producer Enzo Sisti showed up to the Emmys in black-tie attire with his son Lorenzo Sisti.

Thomas Bezucha and Margaret Bezucha

Disney/Scott Kirkland Thomas Bezucha and Margaret Bezucha

Fargo executive producer Thomas Bezucha kept it in the family with his Emmys date, Margaret Bezucha.

Karey Burke and Amelia Burke

Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Amelia Burke and Karey Burke

President of 20th Century Fox Television Karey Burke brought her daughter Amelia to the 2024 Emmys.

