'Cutest, Spikiest, Tiniest Crab in the World' Becomes Viral Sensation

A juvenile king crab has become an internet sensation after its unique appearance was revealed in a video posted by NOAA Fisheries.

The crustacean was found during an operation in the Gulf of Mexico last August, which collected samples of deep-sea coral species for analysis.

The NOAA believed the crab hitched a ride up from a depth of 1,060 meters (3,477 feet) in the Gulf of Mexico while a restoration team was cleaning up marine debris.

After posting the video, NOAA Fisheries said they were being sent fan art of the cute little crab. Credit: NOAA Fisheries via Storyful