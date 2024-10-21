Cuyahoga County announces property-tax help for struggling elderly homeowners
A proposed county program will provide one-time grants of up to $10,000 for people who are already behind, with income and age limits
The vice presidential nominee also offered some donut-buying advice for his Republican counterpart, Sen. JD Vance.
Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."
In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea
The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L
Donald Trump kicked off his day-long tour in North Carolina by surveying the damage caused by Hurricane Helene and railing against federal emergency responders.“I think you have to let people know how they’re doing,” the former president told reporters outside Asheville on Monday when asked about the threats against FEMA workers.“If they were doing a great job, I think we should say that too because I think they should be rewarded … If they’re doing a poor job, we’re supposed to not say it?”Read
Hezbollah has stashed hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and gold in a bunker built under a hospital in Beirut, Israel's military said on Monday, adding it will not strike the facility as it keeps up attacks against the group's financial assets. Fadi Alameh, a Lebanese lawmaker with the Shi'ite Amal Movement party and the director of the hospital in question, Al-Sahel, told Reuters that Israel was making false and slanderous claims and called on the Lebanese Army to visit and show it only had operating rooms, patients and a morgue. Israel's military said it was not going to strike the facility.
The former personal attorney to Trump says he sees some alarming signs in the ex-president.
Former Rep. Denver Riggleman said he had wondered, "What can I say that just gets our point across?"
The unexpected interrogation by Howard Kurtz prompted a snappy response from the former president.
"I am from rural Appalachia. As you can imagine, 99% of the people I know are very much Trump supporters...however, I am supporting Kamala Harris."
Politico journalist Kyle Cheney outlined how the Republican nominee may try to "subvert" the election on "Morning Joe" The post Trump Has a ‘More Extreme’ Path to Take Power Even if He Loses Election, MSNBC Analyst Says: ‘Very Different This Time’ appeared first on TheWrap.
Readers of The Fresno Bee sound off in letters to the editor.
Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar
‘We’re going to frack, frack, frack!’ former president said, before adding: ‘Like a duck’
Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe, as Scarborough has claimed.“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ex-president once again raises notion that election could be tainted by fraud his campaign failed to prove existed in 2020
JD Vance attempted to defend Donald Trump‘s threat to use the military to quash “the enemy within” by claiming Monday that it came from “the heart.”“He’s not just running on slogans,” Vance told Fox News during a Monday appearance on America’s Newsroom. “When people ask him questions, he speaks from the heart sometimes that means he is going to talk about issues that the mainstream media isn’t focused on.”Trump has repeatedly co-opted the title of Senator Joseph McCarthy’s 1950 speech, “the enem
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban said Monday that Vice President Harris’s campaign rejected a live interview on the social platform X with billionaire Elon Musk, who owns the platform. Cuban, who has been campaigning for the vice president, said in an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that he told the Harris campaign he could try to…
Masculinity is under attack, but not by Kamala Harris. The threat comes from the candidate wearing more makeup.