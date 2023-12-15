Cuyahoga County Council votes to extend an extra .25% sales tax for another 40 years
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentina on Tuesday announced a sharp devaluation of its currency and cuts to energy and transportation subsidies as part of shock measures new President Javier Milei says are needed to deal with an economic "emergency." Economy Minister Luis Caputo said in a televised message the Argentine peso will be devalued by 50% to 800 to the U.S. dollar from 400 pesos to the dollar. "For a few months, we're going to be worse than before," Milei said, two days after the lib
Hungary has set a €30 billion (£25.8 billion) price tag for backing a fresh round of EU support for Ukraine as Volodymyr Zelensky challenged Budapest to drop its opposition to the plans.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) is drawing red lines when it comes to 2024 spending, warning Thursday that the government will close its doors if House Republicans continue to demand funding levels below those negotiated in the debt ceiling agreement — complete with side deals — earlier in the year. “It’s fair to say that…
Interest rates are an important driver of the US economy and the stock market, and the potential for cuts could mean lower mortgage rates next year.
(Bloomberg) -- Economy chief Luis Caputo spent the better part of his first televised address explaining how Argentina got into such a dire economic situation: An "addiction" to debt, for which the only medicine is a shock treatment.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The painful economic steps that Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, announced this week sound draconian: Slashing the currency's value in half. Reducing aid to provincial governments. Suspending public works. Cutting subsidies for gas and electricity. Raising some taxes. Yet the South American country's economy is such a basket case — and has been for so long — that many analysts believe that only such radical measures offer a realistic opportunity to rescue the economy. “
Russia's economy would have expanded by over 5% if Putin had not launched the war in Ukraine, the newspaper reported quoting Rachel Lyngaas, the chief sanctions economist at the department. The U.S. Department of the Treasury did not respond to Reuters' request for a comment. Moscow was spending more than $100 billion, or almost a third of its total expenditures on defense in 2023, according to the FT report.
China’s top officials have pledged to put greater focus on economic growth next year, but the lack of measures to boost consumer demand could make it tough to deliver on that promise.
Hundreds of protesters angered by what they view as wasteful spending by municipal officials gathered outside Kyiv City Hall on Thursday and demanded that the money should go to Ukraine’s war against Russia instead of local projects. The Money for the AFU (Armed Forces of Ukraine) civic group, which organized the protest, was formed in September by people concerned by what they term “unnecessary” and “poorly timed” spending by the Kyiv City Council.
Beijing's official readout from its annual Central Economic Work Conference suggests "remorse," wrote an analyst.
Vancouver city council has approved a 2024 budget with over $2 billion in spending and a 7.5 per cent property tax hike.The main budget motion passed eight to three: Mayor Ken Sim and his ABC council slate voted in favour while the remaining councillors voted against.While the budget didn't stray far from the draft brought forward by staff last month, there were a number of amendments put forward Tuesday that made slight adjustments to different departments — including the mayor's office.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve kept its key interest rate unchanged Wednesday for a third straight time, and its officials signaled that they expect to make three quarter-point cuts to their benchmark rate next year. The Fed's message Wednesday strongly suggested that it is finished with rate hikes — after the fastest increases in four decades — and is edging closer to cutting rates as early as next summer. Speaking at a news conference, Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed officials are lik
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices rose 3% on Thursday, extending the previous session's gains, boosted by a weaker dollar and as the International Energy Agency (IEA) lifted its oil demand forecast for next year. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed $2.11, or 3%, to $71.58. World oil consumption will rise by 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024, the IEA said in a monthly report, up 130,000 bpd from its previous forecast, citing an improvement in the outlook for the U.S. and lower oil prices.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is set to dictate the outcome of a summit of European Union leaders — with the potential to turn it into a failure and highlight crumbling support for Ukraine.
More than half of Americans think it is at least somewhat likely that a recession hits the economy in 2024. About 59% of the 1,039 adults in a GOBankingRates survey in November responded that way when...
(Bloomberg) -- The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell below 4% for the first time since August, as traders took the Federal Fed's signal that it's done raising interest rates to ramp up bets for more aggressive cuts in 2024.
Congress is holding up military aid to Ukraine. That could have dire, and direct, consequences for the US, a think tank warned.
Investing.com-- Australia’s labor market grew more than expected in November as demand for skilled workers remained robust, although an unexpected increase in unemployment and fewer hours worked indicated some cooling.
The European Central Bank kept its key interest rate at a record high Thursday and said it will leave it there as long as needed to battle back inflation, signaling that cuts are not around the corner despite expectations it will act next year to support the shrinking economy. It follows similar decisions this week by the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of England and Swiss National Bank to leave rates unchanged. The Fed went further by signaling it could make three interest rate cuts next year.