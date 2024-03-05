Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad temporarily closing for 2 months

Sky News

A Brazilian-Spanish tourist was allegedly gang raped in India and her partner attacked when they were camping during a motorcycle trip. Indian police have detained three men and are searching for four others accused of taking part in the attack on Friday night. Police found the couple, who are Spanish citizens, around 11pm local time on a roadside looking like they had been beaten, Pitamber Singh Kherwar, superintendent of police in Dumka in eastern India, told reporters.