CVG experiences significant delays as Hurricane Debby prepares to make landfall in Florida
VICTORIA — British Columbia's emergency management ministry says water is expected to start moving over the top of the massive landslide site currently blocking the Chilcotin River within hours.
Some of the thunderstorms on Saturday produced significant winds, with reports of damage in multiple Alberta locales, and hail up to golf ball-sized.
A record-breaking heat wave unfolding at what should be the coldest time in Earth’s coldest place has scientists concerned about what it could mean for the future health of the Antarctic continent, and the consequences it could inflict for millions of people across the globe.
Debby is expected to strengthen rapidly before making landfall in Florida's Big Bend region.
VICTORIA — Two out-of-control wildfires in British Columbia's southern Interior have forced officials to issue evacuation orders for people at almost 100 properties.
In the Caribou region of B.C. — about 600km northeast of Vancouver — there are hopes tonight that a serious flooding disaster may be averted. On Tuesday night, a giant landslide came down, blocking the Chilcotin River. That river flows into the much larger Fraser River and when the blockage gives way, a rush of water could ensue. Catherine Urquhart has the latest.
It uses state-of-the-art models to estimate the shutdown could happen between 2037 and 2064, and that it’s more likely than not to collapse by 2050.
VANCOUVER — Worst-case scenario modelling of the potential impacts of an over-the-top water breach of a massive landslide blocking British Columbia's Chilcotin River points to reduced flood threats downstream, Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Saturday.
The storm will bring gusty winds and heavy rain to the southeastern U.S. into early next week
Stay alert for rapidly changing conditions across Alberta during the day Monday and into the nighttime hours
"No notes," one user commented on a viral video of the animal, named Kova, diving in her exhibit
Catastrophic flooding is possible over the next 5 days as the system is forecast to stall off the South Eastern U.S.
Parts of Florida are forecast to face tropical storm or hurricane conditions this weekend as Tropical Storm Debby bears down on the state.
Picturing the process of making a tasty hot shawarma is one way for people to think through what some kinds of weather alerts mean. (Rachelle Elsiufi/CBC)When Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa last week, the city decided to slice a tasty explainer off the metaphorical spit.A breakdown on some of its social media feeds used shawarma ingredients to lay out what a watch means for dangerous weather such as thunderstorms and tornadoes.A prepared, ready-to-g
Florida residents are preparing for what is expected to be the first named storm of the year to come ashore.
EDMONTON — Bus tours for evacuees from Jasper, Alta., to allow those whose homes were damaged or destroyed by a wildfire to see the devastation first-hand will begin on Sunday.
Tropical Depression Four looks to strengthen this weekend.
James Gillese tries to reconcile feelings of shock and resolve as he considers the force of nature now engulfing his home of Jasper in the province of Alberta.
A muggy air mass is fueling an increased risk of storms in eastern Ontario and Quebec. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network details how the sticky, warm air is contributing to storm development, with potential impacts including heavy rain and gusty winds.
Environment Canada issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties in Nova Scotia on Sunday.As of 5:45 p.m., warnings were in place for Colchester, Hants and Pictou counties. A cluster of thunderstorms was moving eastward across the province, the agency said.Rainfall rates of over 25 millimetres per hour or higher and total rainfall amounts of up to 70 millimetres, were possible, the warnings said.The agency said heavy downpours can trigger flash floods and water pooling on roads. It wa