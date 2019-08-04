CW’s ‘The 100’ to End With Season 7

The CW series “The 100” will end with Season 7, show creator Jason Rothenberg tweeted on Sunday. Minutes later, the network confirmed Rothenberg’s “bittersweet news” for reporters at the Television Critics Association press tour. “With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last,” Rothenberg wrote on Twitter this morning. “We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been!” And how it appears on the social media platform, if just for a sense of the early engagement: With #The100 Season 6 finale just days away, I have some bittersweet news to share: Season 7 will be our last. We are eternally grateful to WB & CW for always allowing us to tell our story the way we want to & to wrap the show on our terms. What an incredible ride this has been! — Jason Rothenberg (@JRothenbergTV) August 4, 2019 Also Read: The CW Moves 'Black Lightning' Season 3 Premiere Up by 2 Weeks Drama, mystery, sci-fi thriller “The 100” debuted...