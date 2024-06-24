CW investigating new program to promote diversity, inclusion

CENTRE WELLINGTON – Township staff is recommending council investigate developing and implementing a program recognizing diversity and inclusion in the township.

A new report on the proposal to be discussed during Monday's council meeting said the Centre Wellington Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Advisory Committee (D.E.I) believes it's important to create deliberate efforts that recognize, celebrate and "support the diverse communities that enrich (the) municipality" and this program would align with the objective.

The committee said community engagement will be "vital" during all phases of program development.

Divided into three phases, the committee said it will work to determine the core initiatives intended and resource allocation before the program is executed.

Examples for the program include creating an equity calendar, creating appropriate content for social media posts, an illumination program policy, edits to the Community Flag Pole policy and/or an investment program for community-driven, diverse and inclusive events.

Staff recommends reviewing the program costs during 2025 budget deliberations.

Council will vote on the proposal during a council meeting on Monday.

Isabel Buckmaster, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, GuelphToday.com