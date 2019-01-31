The CW Just Renewed 'Riverdale' for Season 4 (So There's Still Hope for Varchie)

From Cosmopolitan

While we're in the middle of a season filled with bear attacks (what?), breakups (don't mean to pour salt in the wound, Varchie stans), and creepy monster big bads that can't really be Tall Boy (right?!?), the CW just announced that a whole lot more of Riverdale is still to come. Yes, season four has been confirmed.

Joining the teen melodrama in the land of early CW renewals will be Arrow, Black Lightning, Charmed, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Supergirl, and Supernatural (which is going into season 15, my god!).

Of course, with almost an entire half of season three left to go, there's no telling who will survive 'til season four, let alone any new characters, plot points, and drugs with cutesy names. Make sure to keep checking back here for the latest news, spoilers, trailers, and casting announcements regarding our favorite ACU gang. In the meantime...

