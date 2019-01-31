The CW has renewed 10 shows for the 2019-20 TV season, including freshmen “Charmed” and “Legacies.” Additionally, the broadcast net is bringing back “Arrow” for Season 8, “Black Lightning” for Season 3, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” for Season 5, “Dynasty” for Season 3, “The Flash” for Season 6, “Riverdale” for Season 4, “Supergirl” for Season 5 and “Supernatural” for Season 15. Premiere dates will be announced later. Also Read: 'Jane the Virgin,' 'Riverdale' Spinoffs Among 4 Pilot Orders at The CW “This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming.” “The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” he added. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.” No news on “All American” yet, we’re told. The first-year series loosely based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger is low-rated, but has been well-received by TV critics. Read original story The CW Renews 10 Shows, Including Freshmen ‘Charmed’ and ‘Legacies’ At TheWrap

“This season, we expanded our primetime schedule to six nights with the addition of Sunday — which has been an unqualified success for the network, our affiliates and our advertisers,” CW President Mark Pedowitz said Thursday at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour. “In addition to growing our schedule across the week, we also continue to add more year-round programming.”

“The early renewal of these signature CW series gives us a head start on laying out the 2019-2020 season, and this is just the beginning,” he added. “These shows provide a strong foundation for our multiplatform programming strategy, and we look forward to building on this with even more returning and new shows as we approach the May upfront.”

No news on “All American” yet, we’re told. The first-year series loosely based on the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger is low-rated, but has been well-received by TV critics.

