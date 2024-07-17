Cyanide traces found in cups of Bangkok hotel victims, Thai police say

The teacups of six tourists found dead in a luxury Bangkok hotel contained traces of cyanide, said Thailand’s police chief on Wednesday. The suspected motive of the poisoning appeared to be a financial dispute, said investigators, allaying terrorism fears in the popular southeast Asian tourist destination.

The bodies were found Tuesday in Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel in downtown Bangkok. Upon checking hotel records, there were no other visitors to the room apart from the six that were found, police said. They had last been seen alive when food was delivered to the room on Monday afternoon.

Lt. Gen. Trairong Piwpan, chief of the Thai police force's forensic division, said there were traces of cyanide in the cups and thermoses that police found in the room, but initial results of an autopsy are expected Thursday.

Bangkok police chief Lt. Gen. Thiti Sangsawang identified the dead as two Vietnamese Americans and four Vietnamese nationals, and said there were three males and three females.

The suspected motive for the deadly act may have been about money invested with one by a husband and wife, who felt it was not being properly used, said Noppasin Punsawat, Bangkok deputy police chief, citing information obtained from relatives of the victims.

He said the case appears to be personal and would not impact the safety of tourists.

(AP)



